Buddy Harrelson Cause of Death: What was the Mets Hall of Famer suffering from?

Buddy Harrelson died on Wednesday at 79 years old in East Northport, Long Island. The New York Mets Hall of Famer had a long struggle with Alzheimer’s, dating back to 2015. Harrelson was a star for the Mets between 1965 and 1977 and the two-time All-Star was a member of the 'Miracle Mets' team in 1969 and won the 1971 Gold Glove Award at shortstop.

Retirement from the MLB didn't mean Buddy Harrelson was done with baseball, and he became a coach with the Mets in 1982 and again between 1985 to 1990. He was their manager in 1991, a role he enjoyed for the '91 season.

“I didn’t ask to manage, I always wanted to be a coach,” Harrelson said to ESPN in 2018. “It was tough for me, I did what I could do. I didn’t even feel like I was the manager; I was just a guy. It wasn’t a good team.”

Tributes pour in for Buddy Harrelson

While the family is beginning preparations for a celebration of Harrelson's life and his achievements, Mets owner Steve Cohen released the following statement:

"We were saddened to learn of Mets Hall of Famer Buddy Harrelson’s passing. He was a skilled defender and spark plug on the 1969 Miracle Mets. The Gold Glove shortstop played 13 years in Queens, appearing in more games at short than anyone else in team history.

"Buddy was the third base coach on the 1986 World Champs, becoming the only person to be in uniform on both World Series-winning teams. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family.”

As the news circulated online, fans, analysts and athletes alike are paying respect to the late Buddy Harrelson.

While many remember his skills on the field for the Mets, many are remembering Harrelson as a person, sharing stories of his kindness, class and humility.

Revered among New York Mets fans and a highly respected figure in the MLB world, the news of Harrelson's death has been met with sadness by all.

