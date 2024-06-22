"But you have a bf" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne nails viral "Tyla Dance" moves in geeky glasses but remembers she's taken

Olivia Dunne, the popular gymnast and social media sensation, has once again caught the internet’s attention through her new video on social media. This time, she playfully reminds everyone that she’s in a relationship while showing her dance skills.

Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, posted a video on TikTok of herself doing the viral Tyla dance trend but added a little twist to it. Instead of doing the whole dance, she stops in the middle, saying she has a boyfriend.

This new dance trend has been making waves on TikTok and other social media platforms. In her video, Dunne was spotted wearing a white top and grey pants, complemented by a pair of geeky glasses.

“POV you have the Tyla dance in your drafts but you have a bf,” Dunne wrote as the caption in the video.

Dunne has been a great support for her boyfriend Paul Skenes since the start of his MLB career. She was present in the stands during all of Skenes’ games except one. Skenes has also been showing his elite form in the games.

In his recent match against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, Skenes allowed six hits in six innings. He struck out seven hitters and allowed one walk, which eventually helped the Pirates beat the Reds 4-1 on Monday.

Skene’s signature “splinker” pitch has been a great weapon for him. During Monday's match, he delivered five pitches that clocked in at 100 mph. In his career, he has thrown 65 pitches that have clocked in at 100 mph or over.

Skenes is going for 4-0 and has an ERA of 2.29. He has struck out 53 hitters till now and has a WHIP of 0.99.

This year has also been great for Dunne. She won the NCAA championship in April with the LSU Tigers and completed her dream of becoming an SI model when she was featured in the 60th anniversary of the SI Swimsuit launch in May.

Olivia Dunne reflected on entering her “WAG” era

The social media sensation, Olivia Dunne, is embracing her new role as a baseball WAG after her boyfriend Paul Skenes debuted with the Pittsburgh Pirates in May. Dunne posted a video on TikTok where she could be seen cheering for Skenes.

In the video, she lipsynced to an audio that was originally from an episode of “The Kardashians” television series.

“Go Kylie Go! Good job Kylie you are doing amazing sweetie,” says the audio that Dunne lipsynced to in place of Kylie Jenner to cheer for her boyfriend Skenes.

She also captioned the video telling her fans she has entered her “WAG” era.

“POV: You are in your WAG Era,” Dunne wrote.

Dunne and Skenes first met at LSU in 2023 and have been dating each other ever since.