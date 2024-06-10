WATCH: Olivia Dunne reflects on entering her MLB 'WAG era' as Paul Skenes' girlfriend

LSU gymnast and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Dunne has become a household name for her athletic skills and social media presence. Her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, debuted for the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in May. With Skenes finally in the majors, Dunne has entered a new chapter in her life, which is the “WAG” era, which is short for “Wives and Girlfriends” of athletes.

Dunne posted a video on her TikTok in which she can be seen cheering for her boyfriend. She referred to audio, which was originally from an episode of the television series “The Kardashians.”

“Go Kylie Go! Good job Kylie you are doing amazing sweetie.” was the audio that Dunne lipsynced in place of Kylie she did her cheer for her boyfriend Skenes.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne also wrote a caption in the video indicating that she is in her “WAG” phase.

“POV: You are in your WAG Era,”

The duo has been dating since their time at LSU and Olivia Dunne was present at the stands during his games at PNC Park this year.

Skenes has been performing well in his rookie season and has delivered against formidable opponents in the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struck out two-way star Shohei Ohtani two times in the game. However, he also surrendered a home run in one of the at-bats.

Expand Tweet

Skenes holds a 3-0 record with an ERA of 3.00 and has struck out 38 hitters in five games that he has started.

Olivia Dunne praises her boyfriend for his hard work and MLB debut.

Olivia Dunne was present at the PNC Parks for Paul Skenes' debut game against the Cubs along with Skenes’ loved ones.

During an in-game interview on May 11th with the Foul Territory, Dunne expressed her immense pride in Skenes.

“I mean I have so many amazing memories with him. But I know how hard he has worked for this moment and all the hours and I just know what a hard worker he is,” Dunne said. “Seriously, there’s nothing that can top this.”

Expand Tweet

Skenes had a successful start to his career and struck out seven batters in his first game. He is going to start again on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback