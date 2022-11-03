The once raucous Philadelphia Phillies home crowd came under fire after hordes of fans headed for the exits amidst a blowout loss. They were trailing 5-0 and had yet to see their team record a hit against the Houston Astros. Despite all the circumstances, it is still a World Series game where things could turn around quickly.

Phillies fans have been praised for the tremendous atmosphere in the stadium all postseason, but this is a mark against them. Of course, not every fan gave up on their team early and left the building, but it was enough that it was noticeable.

This video from Fox Sports shows fans heading for the exits while in the eighth inning.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Phillies fans are heading for the exits after their team has been no hit through 8 innings Phillies fans are heading for the exits after their team has been no hit through 8 innings https://t.co/k66qdPaLxw

The Philadelphia Phillies have relied on home field advantage this postseason, with this being their first home loss. It took a complete effort from four different pitchers to secure the no-hitter to deliver that loss. Phillies fans are still considered to be one of the best fanbases in the MLB, but their reputation has taken a hit.

Many baseball fans could not even fathom leaving a World Series game early. Getting to watch your team play for the championship is a rare opportunity, and one that many have never even gotten to experience. Having that chance and walking away from it early is not even a thought for some.

🅱️rock Alkire @balkire69 FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Phillies fans are heading for the exits after their team has been no hit through 8 innings Phillies fans are heading for the exits after their team has been no hit through 8 innings https://t.co/k66qdPaLxw I would never leave a World Series game ever twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… I would never leave a World Series game ever twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

kap @hopefulmetsfan @MLBONFOX I would have stayed even if your team gets no hit. Those seats ain’t cheap @MLBONFOX I would have stayed even if your team gets no hit. Those seats ain’t cheap

The Houston Astros absolutely dominated this game from start to finish, so it is not surprising to see Phillies fans with low morale. However, to completely give up on their team with an inning to go is shocking to many. The highs and lows of baseball can be excruciating at times, and some fans just wanted to get out of the stadium as soon as possible.

Jim MacMillan @JimMacMillan @MLBONFOX These people are banned from ever returning in my book. @MLBONFOX These people are banned from ever returning in my book.

The Philadelphia Phillies were beaten soundly today, and many fans in the stadium could only bear to watch it for so long.

Philadelphia Phillies fans have one more home game for the rest of the World Series

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

Game five of the series will be the last played in Philadelphia in 2022. Ending on a loss would be both heartbreaking and a blow to their championship hopes. Having to win two road games in the World Series is an incredibly difficult feat.

The Phillies will need their stars in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to step up and defend their home turf. Expect the fans in the stadium to return to their loud-selves if the hits come early and often in game five.

