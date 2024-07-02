"But who did Ohtani bet on?" - Fans react to Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Pugh and Julio Rodriguez's gf Jordyn Huitema's Paris Olympic soccer matchup

Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, got the call-up for the USWNT for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and so did Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, for the Canadian national team. The two star forwards in the NWSL will be hopeful of a clash at the Summer Olympics, as will their loyal fans.

While Dansby Swanson and Julio Rodriguez are flourishing with their respective ballclubs in the MLB, their partners are making a name for themselves both in the NWSL and for their respective national teams. While Mallory Pugh plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL, Jordyn Huitema plays for the Seattle Reigns FC.

Talkin Baseball posted an image on their Instagram account with the caption inside the post that read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Fun Olympics storyline: Mallory Swanson (Dansby Swanson's wife) will compete for Team USA and Jordyn Huitema (Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend) will compete for Team Canada"

Trending

Fans immediately jumped on this news to voice their opinions. Many fans took a comical route by directing comments at the Dodgers ace Shohei Ohtani in the backdrop of his former interpretor Ippei Mizuhara's betting tailgate, while most fans commented generally in response to the interesting storyline.

"How does this affect ohtani winning an MVP," one fan commented

"But who did Ohtani bet on!?," another fan commented

"So who is Ohtani betting on," yet another fan commented

Screenshot of fan reactions from Talkin Baseball's post on Instagram

"Julio, I wasn’t familiar with your game," commented one fan

"This is so cool," commented another fan

"In Canada, we refer to Julio Rodriguez as "Jordyn Huitema's boyfriend"," commented yet another fan

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh play for sporting clubs based out of Chicago, while Julio Rodriguez and Jordyn Huitema play for sporting clubs based out of Seattle.

Mallory Pugh and Jordyn Huitema will fight for gold among 12 nations at 2024 Paris Olympics

Mallory Pugh of the USWNT and Huitema of the Canadian National Team will have to face a stern test among the high-powered 10 nations that will be taking part in the women's soccer event at the 2024 Olympics, besides the USA and Canada.

Team USA made the cut for the event by winning the CONCACAF Tournamanet, while Canada made the cut by winning the playoffs in the same event.

The Olympic committee will formulate a schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer fixtures and release it in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback