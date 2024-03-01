C.J. Cron Free Agency: Red Sox nab veteran slugger as former Angels DH signs minor league deal

According to reports, former LA Angels first baseman and designated hitter C.J. Cron has agreed to a minor deal with the Boston Red Sox. With Spring Training underway, the 34-year-old has a chance to stake a claim for a role in 2024.

Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo reported on X:

"Red Sox in agreement with CJ Cron, per source."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While the details of the contract are yet to be announced, Cron, an All-Star in 2022, bolsters Boston's infield for the upcoming season and will likely be used as a depth option.

While expectations for the Boston Red Sox are not exactly sky-high in 2024, they are a team with the potential to surprise. Given how the franchise carefully approaches signings financially, Cron fits the bill nicely.

How C.J. Cron can help the Red Sox

C.J. Cron could be a very smart piece of business for Boston, as he has a reputation for powerful offense, something every team could always use. Across 71 games between the Colorado Rockies and LA Angels in 2023, Cron hit 38 runs, 37 RBIs and 12 home runs at a .248 batting average.

Given that Cron has power in his game, he represents a low-risk, high-reward piece of business for the Red Sox, and could contribute nicely in 2024.

Boston has looked promising in Spring Training, and while they haven't exactly been dominant, there has been some reason for optimism. A lot has been said about the improved atmosphere in camp, and pitcher Lucas Giolito divulged that communication is key in Boston. He told MassLive's "Fenway Rundown":

“The communication level is extremely high. If you want to go in and look at all the skeletons and biomechanics and study analytics, there are guides for that.

"If you prefer not to, then maybe it’s communicated to (Andrew) Bailey and then he comes to us with whatever suggestion. So it really can be catered to every individual player because we’re all unique and different.”

C.J. Cron is expected to join the team in Fort Myers soon and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.