The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to pursue All-Star slugger Aaron Judge in free agency this offseason. It has come out that five-time Gold Glove Award winner Mookie Betts would be willing to move to second base to help the team acquire Judge.

If the Los Angeles Dodgers were to acquire Aaron Judge in the offseason, the team would be loaded. Los Angeles would have to let players like Trea Turner and Justin Turner walk to get enough money to even make Judge a competent offer.

MLB Trade Rumors @mlbtraderumors Dodgers Expected To Pursue Aaron Judge; Mookie Betts Reportedly Open To Potential Move To Second Base mlbtraderumors.com/2022/10/dodger… Dodgers Expected To Pursue Aaron Judge; Mookie Betts Reportedly Open To Potential Move To Second Base mlbtraderumors.com/2022/10/dodger…

Baseball fans around the league aren't thrilled to hear that the Dodgers are serious buyers in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. They can't believe the team that finished with the best record in the MLB has the chance to get even better.

Fans think there is a salary cap issue in baseball. They believe it's causing problems within the league. They don't want to see the same teams battling for the top players every single year when other teams don't have a chance.

"C'mon. That's not fair." Cried a fan.

"The league is broken. This is such a joke." Said another.

...!!!... @PippiNatTalking @mlbtraderumors News flash: big market team with bottomless budget to pursue elite free agent. What a scoop. @mlbtraderumors News flash: big market team with bottomless budget to pursue elite free agent. What a scoop.

♒️Chip♒️ @Chipsahoy280 @mlbtraderumors Of course they would. Because they try buying championships every year @mlbtraderumors Of course they would. Because they try buying championships every year

Fans don't want to see Aaron Judge in the Dodger blue. They think it's absurd that the team has all of this money to spend on players. They don't think it is fair that they have way more money to spend than most clubs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have some tough decisions to make if they plan to sign Aaron Judge

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers won't be able to offer Aaron Judge a decent contract until they get rid of some key players. Trea Turner is expected to be a free agent this offseason. He's one of the best shortstops in the league, losing him won't be easy.

They will also likely have to part ways with long-time Dodger Justin Turner. He has a club-option this offseason. He has spent nine seasons with the Dodgers and has become a fan-favorite amongst fans.

They are also likely to part ways with veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel, who struggled for much of the season and didn't make the postseason roster. Parting ways with these players and a couple others would give them well over $100 million of wiggle room to offer Judge a competitive contract.

Free agency will surely be exciting this offseason. It will surely shake up the league for next season.

Poll : 0 votes