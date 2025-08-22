Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah quotes the Bible and thanks God as she shares adorable glimpses of their family life

While Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continues to take the league by storm, his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, continues to spend the happy days surrounded by loved ones this summer. Her latest photodumps capture her creating new memories while relishing old bonds.On Thursday, Hannah shared a heartfelt post, recounting her memories from the summer. In the photos, she can be seen attending Mariners games and meeting with partners of other Mariners players. A few photos also showed Hannah and Raleigh having lighthearted moments with some young children.Hannah accompanied the post with the Bible verse:&quot;1 Corinthians 16:14,&quot; which means &quot;Do everything in love.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCal Raleigh and Hannah have been reportedly dating since 2023. The catcher has already brought her along to multiple events like the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soirée, the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and Cal’s high-profile All-Star Game start last month.Cal Raleigh accompanied by Hannah at the All-Star eventEarlier in July, Cal Raleigh hit the red carpet of the MLB All-Star game in Atlanta along with his girlfriend, Hannah. Raleigh's girlfriend captured their trip to Truist Park, where the catcher won the Home Run Derby event, on her social media.&quot;Congrats Cal🏆✨ The most special week with the most special people. Such an unforgettable experience watching Cal live out a dream on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Here’s to carrying the magic into the second half✨&quot;Cal Raleigh's girlfriend is a former multi-sport standout from Seattle. Hannah Shimek excelled in softball and basketball at Inglemoor High School, where she set batting records and earned first-team All-KingCo honors in multiple positions. She continued to shine at Southern Oregon University, earning two NAIA national championships.She now works at Cascade Sales, Inc. as a Sales &amp; Marketing Specialist. She's also an instructor for youth athletes.On the baseball front, Raleigh has already hit 47 home runs this season and is one of the top contenders to win the AL MVP at the end of the regular season.