  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah quotes the Bible and thanks God as she shares adorable glimpses of their family life

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah quotes the Bible and thanks God as she shares adorable glimpses of their family life

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 22, 2025 05:40 GMT
Cal Raleigh
Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah quotes the Bible and thanks God as she shares adorable glimpses of their family life. Credit: Hannah/Instagram

While Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh continues to take the league by storm, his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, continues to spend the happy days surrounded by loved ones this summer. Her latest photodumps capture her creating new memories while relishing old bonds.

Ad

On Thursday, Hannah shared a heartfelt post, recounting her memories from the summer. In the photos, she can be seen attending Mariners games and meeting with partners of other Mariners players.

A few photos also showed Hannah and Raleigh having lighthearted moments with some young children.

Hannah accompanied the post with the Bible verse:

"1 Corinthians 16:14," which means "Do everything in love."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cal Raleigh and Hannah have been reportedly dating since 2023. The catcher has already brought her along to multiple events like the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soirée, the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards and Cal’s high-profile All-Star Game start last month.

Cal Raleigh accompanied by Hannah at the All-Star event

Earlier in July, Cal Raleigh hit the red carpet of the MLB All-Star game in Atlanta along with his girlfriend, Hannah. Raleigh's girlfriend captured their trip to Truist Park, where the catcher won the Home Run Derby event, on her social media.

Ad
"Congrats Cal🏆✨ The most special week with the most special people. Such an unforgettable experience watching Cal live out a dream on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Here’s to carrying the magic into the second half✨"

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend is a former multi-sport standout from Seattle. Hannah Shimek excelled in softball and basketball at Inglemoor High School, where she set batting records and earned first-team All-KingCo honors in multiple positions. She continued to shine at Southern Oregon University, earning two NAIA national championships.

Ad

She now works at Cascade Sales, Inc. as a Sales & Marketing Specialist. She's also an instructor for youth athletes.

On the baseball front, Raleigh has already hit 47 home runs this season and is one of the top contenders to win the AL MVP at the end of the regular season.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications