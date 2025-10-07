Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek goes all out with 3-word post backing Mariners’ 2025 Hank Aaron Award nominee

Cal Raleigh's historic regular season has been awarded with a finalist finish for the American League Hank Aaron Award. The Seattle Mariners catcher was named alongside nine other top players for the prize awarded to the best offensive player in each league.

Ad

Celebrating his nomination was his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, who took to her Instagram to rally her supporters into voting for her partner.

Cal Raleigh's girlfriend Hannah Shimek's Instagram story after his Hank Aaron award nomination (Source: Instagram @hannahshimek_)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A former softball player herself, Hannah has been closely following Cal and the Mariners' season. Shimek was part of the Southern Oregon University's (SOU) softball team and is a 2x NAIA national champion. After her college career, she ranked second on the SOU's list of most hits for a softball player.

Ad

Trending

Hannah, after graduation, moved into the sales and marketing industry. Born in Seattle itself, she is currently working with Cascade Sales, Inc. She is also a hitting instructor at BASE by Pros, a baseball training facility that serves players from the Pacific Northwest looking to make it into the majors.

While there are no official records as to how Cal and Hannah met, they have been known to be dating since 2023 and made their first public appearances as a couple at the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards ceremony in New York City and the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree last year.

Ad

The Mariners' catcher's partner has been closely following the 2025 season. As Raleigh kept breaking the records throughout the season, Hannah kept her Instagram stories section busy with her heartwarming posts. Notable instances are when Raleigh broke Mickey Mantle's record for most homers by a switch-hitter and after the Mariners clinched the American League West title.

Cal Raleigh to face stiff competition for Hank Aaron award

Cal Raleigh will be up for the Hank Aaron against some of the big offensive talent in the American League, including New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. etc.

Ad

Raleigh led the American League in RBIs and home runs. But it was Judge, his closest competitor for the overall AL MVP award, who led the league in batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS. Athletics' Nick Kurtz and Springer had much better averages and OPS than the Mariners catcher.

But none of them broke the records like Raleigh did this year. He became just the seventh person in history to hit 60 homers in a season. He did all of it while remaining the primary catcher of the Mariners, also an MLB record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More