Cal Raleigh’s girlfriend Hannah Shimek goes all out with 3-word post backing Mariners’ 2025 Hank Aaron Award nominee

Cal Raleigh's historic regular season has been awarded with a finalist finish for the American League Hank Aaron Award. The Seattle Mariners catcher was named alongside nine other top players for the prize awarded to the best offensive player in each league.
Celebrating his nomination was his girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, who took to her Instagram to rally her supporters into voting for her partner.
A former softball player herself, Hannah has been closely following Cal and the Mariners' season. Shimek was part of the Southern Oregon University's (SOU) softball team and is a 2x NAIA national champion. After her college career, she ranked second on the SOU's list of most hits for a softball player.
Hannah, after graduation, moved into the sales and marketing industry. Born in Seattle itself, she is currently working with Cascade Sales, Inc. She is also a hitting instructor at BASE by Pros, a baseball training facility that serves players from the Pacific Northwest looking to make it into the majors.
While there are no official records as to how Cal and Hannah met, they have been known to be dating since 2023 and made their first public appearances as a couple at the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards ceremony in New York City and the Mariners Care Foundation Summer Soiree last year.
The Mariners' catcher's partner has been closely following the 2025 season. As Raleigh kept breaking the records throughout the season, Hannah kept her Instagram stories section busy with her heartwarming posts. Notable instances are when Raleigh broke Mickey Mantle's record for most homers by a switch-hitter and after the Mariners clinched the American League West title.
Cal Raleigh to face stiff competition for Hank Aaron award
Cal Raleigh will be up for the Hank Aaron against some of the big offensive talent in the American League, including New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. etc.
Raleigh led the American League in RBIs and home runs. But it was Judge, his closest competitor for the overall AL MVP award, who led the league in batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS. Athletics' Nick Kurtz and Springer had much better averages and OPS than the Mariners catcher.
But none of them broke the records like Raleigh did this year. He became just the seventh person in history to hit 60 homers in a season. He did all of it while remaining the primary catcher of the Mariners, also an MLB record.