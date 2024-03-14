“Call the cops on Chicago” - MLB fans think Padres “fleeced” by Dylan Cease’s trade involving 4 players to White Sox

MLB fans have trolled the San Diego Padres for losing a wealth of talent in the Dylan Cease trade.

It has been confirmed on Monday that the Chicago White Sox will receive three prospects and a major league reliever in return for Cease. Fans reckon the White Sox have gotten the better end of the deal.

"Call the cops on Chicago," tweeted one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's actually a decent haul," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Cubs selected Dylan Cease in the 2014 MLB Draft and traded him to the Chicago White Sox in 2017, after three years in the minors.

He made his major league debut with Chicago after two years and has established himself as a capable starter. Despite a mixed season last year, the right-handed pitcher finished second in the Cy Young voting in 2022 and would be a huge addition to the Padres rotation.

However, there's a wealth of talent heading the other way. According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the White Sox will acquire pitching prospects Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte, along with outfielder Samuel Zavala and reliever Steven Wilson.

Among the four names, three are top-10 prospects in the Padres system, while Wilson brings with him major league experience. While Cease could potentially play a huge role in the upcoming season, the White Sox have got a lot in return.

White Sox make the most of Dylan Cease after holding out on trade during the offseason

Entering the 2023 offseason in the winter, the Chicago White Sox were widely expected to part ways with RHP Dylan Cease after his lackluster season compared to 2022.

However, they decided to hold out and delay the move to maximize the player's value, which seems to have worked out for them. Three top prospects and a major league reliever seem to be an encouraging return for the White Sox ahead of the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.