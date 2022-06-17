"Came back like Mike wearing 45" - NBA star Donovan Mitchell remembers Michael Jordan's epic comeback, takes batting practice with New York Mets 

NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell made an appearance at Citi Field to take batting practice with the New York Mets. The three-time NBA All-Star was seen taking cuts earlier this afternoon with several Mets players such as Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

"Came back like Mike wearing 45"- Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell did his best Michael Jordan impression as he came to the plate. It definitely looks like he used to play baseball. Those are some pretty good swings! Here is another look at Mitchell taking batting practice with the Mets.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today https://t.co/SS0UdnyA87

"NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today" - Jomboy Media

Here is another glance at his batting skills.

SNY @SNYtv Donovan Mitchell at the dish in Citi Field 🕷 @spidadmitchell Donovan Mitchell at the dish in Citi Field 🕷 @spidadmitchell https://t.co/GbmsQYLoBf

"Donovan Mitchell at the dish in Citi Field" - SNY

Mitchell grew up a Mets fan and was surely enjoying the day with one of the best teams in baseball.

Donovan Mitchell's career highlights

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

The NBA superstar has had a great career in the NBA with the Utah Jazz and is still only 25 years old. In five seasons, Mitchell has made three All-Star games and has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals over the course of his career. Here are some of Mitchell's best highlights from his young career.

Flashback: Michael Jordan's attempt at baseball

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The NBA legend and perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time retired from basketball after the 1993 season to pursue his dream of playing baseball. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls had just won their third straight NBA Finals, and all of a sudden, Jordan announced his retirement.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter "I just feel that I don't have anything else for myself to prove."



28 years ago today, Michael Jordan announced his first retirement. "I just feel that I don't have anything else for myself to prove."28 years ago today, Michael Jordan announced his first retirement. https://t.co/klLlpeBSSs

"I just feel that I don't have anything else for myself to prove" -SportsCenter

Following this, Michael Jordan signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox and played the better part of the 1994 season with the Birmingham Barons.

In 127 games, Jordan batted just .202 with three home runs and 51 RBIs. He did steal 30 bases but was caught stealing 18 times. It is safe to say that Jordan was not cut out to play baseball on a professional level.

Shortly after this, Jordan returned to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, where he won three more NBA titles.

