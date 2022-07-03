"Can we hit the ball next game please" "Send Chapman to Buffalo" - Toronto Blue Jays fans react to lackluster offensive performance against Tampa Bay Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays faced off in the first game of a day-night doubleheader this afternoon at the Rogers Centre. After trailing early, the Rays came back to win the game by a score of 6-2.

The Toronto Blue Jays bats went cold against Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, as he was brilliant. McClanahan went seven innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out 10 batters. McClanahan is now 9-3 with a 1.74 ERA.

The Blue Jays offense failed to get to the Rays pitching. Fans are hoping the team can turn things around in Game 2.

Matt Chapman struggled at the plate today, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Chapman is one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball, but his offense has taken a dip in 2022.

This is a wild take. Despite Chapman's disappointing offensive numbers, he is still one of the best third basemen in the game, given how good defensively he is.

The Blue Jays will look to bounce back in Game 2 this afternoon. Doubleheaders are hard to sweep. The injury to Gausman early in the game made it an even tougher task.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the game started with an RBI single in the first inning off Rays pitcher Josh Lowe. This would be all the Blue Jays' offense could muster.

Isaac Paredes tied the game up in the third inning with a solo home run. It was his 12th homer of the season.

"Isaac Paredes stays hot!" - Talkin' Baseball

The Rays tacked on three more runs with RBI singles from Randy Arrozerena and Rene Pinto to make it 4-1.

Then, in the sixth inning, Wander Franco blasted a home run to left field. It was his fifth home run of the season.

"Wander Franco goes oppo!" - Talkin' Baseball

The Rays would get one more run in the 8th inning as they took a 6-1 lead going into the ninth. The Blue Jays scored just one run in the ninth inning as the Rays held on to win by a score of 6-2.

The Rays are now 41-36 on the season. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are 44-34. The two American League East rivals will play one more game this afternoon. The first pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. EDT.

