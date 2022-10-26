Polarizing superstar Jose Altuve will be looking to lead the Houston Astros to their second World Series title since 2017. The 5'6" second baseman has been instrumental in the Astros' success, helping the team reach their fourth World Series in six years.

"Jose Altuve, 4x AL Champion." - Houston Astros

Since bursting onto the scene in 2011, Altuve has accomplished almost every achievement that an MLB player can in their career. He won a controversial World Series title in 2017, the American League MVP, and a Gold Glove Award, as well as being selected to the All-Star team eight times.

Regardless of your personal feelings about the diminutive star, Altuve has been one of the best players in baseball over the last decade. While his legacy will forever be tainted due to his role in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, he has continued to excel in the second half of his career.

Danielle Lerner @danielle_lerner Astros fans chanting “Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose” and Altuve loves it Astros fans chanting “Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose” and Altuve loves it https://t.co/VfnCIafDnP

"Astros fans chanting, “Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose' and Altuve loves it" - Danielle Lerner via Twitter

While Jose Altuve has been a leader and driving force of Houston's success in recent years, his struggles this postseason have been well-documented. In seven playoff games this year, Altuve has only managed three hits, leading to a batting average of 0.093, which is a far cry from his career postseason average of .268.

Is it time for the Astros to lower Altuve in the batting lineup, or is there room for him to recover and perform in the World Series? It may not be time to panic with Altuve just yet. True, he has drastically underperformed, but given his history and career success in the postseason, he could immediately become the elite batter he has always been.

In 354 career postseason at-bats, Jose Altuve has a batting average of .268 with 23 home runs and 49 RBIs. While MLB Twitter may think he is washed up now, Altuve is coming off a 2022 regular season that saw him average .300 while racking up 28 home runs and 57 RBIs.

Houston Astros @astros



New York returns to Minute Maid Park in the #OTD in 2019, Jose Altuve sent us to the World Series.New York returns to Minute Maid Park in the #Postseason for the first time since this moment. #OTD in 2019, Jose Altuve sent us to the World Series.New York returns to Minute Maid Park in the #Postseason for the first time since this moment. https://t.co/J06q9dmLz1

"#OTD in 2019, Jose Altuve sent us to the World Series. New York returns to Minute Maid Park in the #Postseason for the first time since this moment." - Houston Astros

Jose Altuve vs. the Philadelphia Philles this season

If Astros fans are looking for more optimism for Altuve heading into the World Series, he has performed well against the current Philadelphia squad. In two games against the Phillies this season, the second baseman posted a .600 batting average with three hits and a run scored.

Poll : Will Jose Altuve bounce back in the World Series? Heck yes! No chance 0 votes