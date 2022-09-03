"Can never beat the d**n f****n Astros" "Sell the team, Arte"- Los Angeles Angels fans frustration continues to mount as team falls to Houston Astros

The Los Angeles Angels faced off against division foe Houston Astros in the first of a three-game weekend series. The Angels offense failed to garner much momentum as the Astros were able to hold on by a score of 4-2. The Angels record now stands at 57-75.

Angels reliever Jose Marte entered the game in a key situation and promplty walked two batters with the bases loaded, giving the Astros a 4-0 lead. Fans are blaming the young reliever for the loss.

L.A.Seoul Guy @scottworden76 @Angels Jose Marte lost this game for us. The offense didn't help much either.

Dead Halo @LockedOutAngels @Angels STOP PUTTING IN GARBAGE RELIEVERS IN CLOSE GAMES GOD

Fans are wanting Angels owner Arte Moreno to sell the team. He has reportedly expressed interest in selling the team.

Some fans felt embarrassed by the loss.

cursed @PlsCursed @Angels Embarrassed y'all selves in front of the REAL Anaheim team

Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers struggled tonight, allowing four earned runs on six strikeouts. Fans want him to be sent back down to Triple-A after tonight's performance.

Jess @wowosj1011 @Angels Detmers needs to send back to AAA he's not ready for the big league yet

The Angels have struggled to beat the Houston Astros over the past several seasons and tonight was no different.

KMO27 @KMO275 @Angels Can never beat the damn f****n Astros. New ownership can come soon enough. At some point need to turn the tide away from these classless cheaters.

Overall, another disappointing loss for the Angels as they continue to struggle in 2022. The team will look to even up the series tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 9:07 PM EDT.

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start for the halos. He enters play with an incredible 11-8 record with a 2.67 ERA and 176 strikeouts.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani's future with Los Angeles Angels in question

MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels is in question as the offseason gets closer and closer. Ohtani is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season, and with the recent struggles the Angels have faced, they may move him.

To add to this, Angels owner Arte Morrello is looking to sell the team. With this type of uncertainty in the organization, trading Ohtani may be plausible.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The fallout from Arte Moreno selling the Angels would be monumental.



1) Opens the door to a Shohei Ohtani trade -- or record-setting extension.



2) With enormous revenues, Angels still have never had a payroll over $183M. That'll change.



3) MLB's most hands-on owner is gone.

"The fallout from Arte Moreno selling the Angels would be monumental. 1) Opens the door to a Shohei Ohtani trade -- or record-setting extension. 2)With enormous revenues, Angels still have never had a payroll over $183M. That'll change. 3) MLB's most hands-on owner is gone." - Jeff Passan

Overall, it will be interesting to see what happens in the offseason for Ohtani. Will the Angels extend him to a massive contract or trade him away for prospect?

