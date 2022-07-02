“Can somebody explain how Aaron Judge is 4th right now on this list?” - Twitter is shocked after new MLB hitter power rankings place Alejandro Kirk ahead of Aaron Judge

The MLB released its new hitter power rankings today, and many fans were appalled. Aaron Judge, the league's leader in both home runs and total runs scored, placed fourth. In front of him were Yordan Alvarez, Paul Goldschmidt and Alejandro Kirk.

These three hitters deserve proper credit. All three have far better batting averages than Aaron Judge. Alvarez and Goldschmidt both outdo the Yankees superstar when it comes to on-base plus slugging percentage totals. Judge's OPS is .988, while Alvarez's and Goldschmidt's are 1.070 and 1.054, respectively.

MLB @MLB Some new names have entered the chat. Some new names have entered the chat. 👀 https://t.co/5XCwu1WfRH

However, Twitter is still astounded at the MLB's decision to put these hitters ahead of Judge, especially Kirk. To the untrained baseball eye, this is understandable.

Judge is an established star enjoying the best year of his career. Kirk is playing his first-ever full-time season in the Bigs. And he's doing a phenomenal job, too.

Over 210 at bats, the backstop has accumulated a 3.2 wins above replacement total, just 0.5 shy of Judge's. He's also batting .319, while Judge is only hitting .286.

What's more, Kirk has been on a tear recently. Over his past 37 plate appearances, he's mashed 12 hits (four being home runs), driven in nine runs and batted .387 with an OPS of 1.293.

Meanwhile, in his last 40 plate appearances, Judge has only managed seven hits and is batting a meager .231 with a .744 OPS. He's matched Kirk's four home runs and nine RBIs in that time frame, but he also had the benefit of three extra plate appearances.

When broken down, the MLB's new power rankings make sense. However, Twitter didn't agree.

For the record, Aaron Judge has 29 home runs this season.

Twitter expresses outrage at Alejandro Kirk beating Aaron Judge in MLB's latest hitter power rankings

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is hitting .319 this season and .387 in his last 37 plate appearances.

The MLB's hitter power rankings are designed to show which players have been the best at the plate over the past week.

Yankees fans don't like it when their star player is perceived as inferior. That's understandable; Aaron Judge is one of the finest players the league has ever seen.

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has hit 22 home runs this season but just three in his last 38 plate appearances.

Adley Rutschman also made the list. He's been trending upwards recently.

Orioles Statistics @OriolesStatist1 @MLB @YordanAlvarez2 @TheJudge44 @alejandro_kirk @MikeTrout @LieutenantDans7 @RutschmanAdley



Guy was ice cold in his first 15 games or so and has been one of the best hitters in the game since. @FreddieFreeman5 Everyone complaining about Adley on this list don't realize that power rankings aren't determined from season long numbers.Guy was ice cold in his first 15 games or so and has been one of the best hitters in the game since. @MLB @YordanAlvarez2 @TheJudge44 @alejandro_kirk @MikeTrout @LieutenantDans7 @RutschmanAdley @FreddieFreeman5 Everyone complaining about Adley on this list don't realize that power rankings aren't determined from season long numbers.Guy was ice cold in his first 15 games or so and has been one of the best hitters in the game since.

Many fans think the MLB also snubbed Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. He's hit 23 home runs this season but is only batting .217.

The MLB will release its updated rankings next week at the same time.

