“Yordan Alvarez is so f***ing good and I can’t stand it” - New York Yankees fans envy Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez after he rips a 3-run homer for the lead

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is a pretty good ball player — especially against the New York Yankees. He made a statement this evening when he belted a three-run home run into Minute Maid Park's right-field stands. It gave his team a three-run lead in the third inning.
Alvarez is having an MVP-caliber season. He's batting a whopping .315 with 22 home runs and 54 runs batted in already. His 1.064 on-base plus slugging percentage leads the entire MLB.
Simply put, Alvarez is in contention with players like Aaron Judge and Manny Machado for the best hitter alive right now.
Alvarez's home run this evening reclaimed the lead for the Astros. They jumped to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, they lost it soon after when starting pitcher Framber Valdez allowed three runs to the Yankees in the bottom of the inning.
Two innings later, Alvarez came to the plate with two men on base. With a 1-0 count, he crushed an 86-MPH breaking ball to right field.
For a team having a record-breaking season like the New York Yankees, accepting go-ahead home runs from opponents isn't easy.
Yordan Alvarez is so good that analysts around the league are hailing him as the best hitter right now.
At the time of writing, the New York Yankees still trail the Astros 3-6 in the eighth inning.