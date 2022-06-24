“Yordan Alvarez is so f***ing good and I can’t stand it” - New York Yankees fans envy Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez after he rips a 3-run homer for the lead

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is a pretty good ball player — especially against the New York Yankees. He made a statement this evening when he belted a three-run home run into Minute Maid Park's right-field stands. It gave his team a three-run lead in the third inning.

Alvarez is having an MVP-caliber season. He's batting a whopping .315 with 22 home runs and 54 runs batted in already. His 1.064 on-base plus slugging percentage leads the entire MLB.

Simply put, Alvarez is in contention with players like Aaron Judge and Manny Machado for the best hitter alive right now.

Alvarez's home run this evening reclaimed the lead for the Astros. They jumped to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, they lost it soon after when starting pitcher Framber Valdez allowed three runs to the Yankees in the bottom of the inning.

Two innings later, Alvarez came to the plate with two men on base. With a 1-0 count, he crushed an 86-MPH breaking ball to right field.

Yordan Alvarez with a three run shot of his own to give the Astros the lead back!

For a team having a record-breaking season like the New York Yankees, accepting go-ahead home runs from opponents isn't easy.

This user expressed their envy towards the Houston Astros for owning a player like Alvarez. It's not like the Yankees don't have hitters just as good as him; Alvarez is just that good.

Yordan Alvarez is so fucking good and I can't stand it

New York Yankees fans heap praise on Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is batting .315 this season. His home run against the New York Yankees tonight was his 22nd

Yordan Alvarez is so good that analysts around the league are hailing him as the best hitter right now.

Yordan Alvarez is the best hitter in baseball right now.

This user just wanted to remind his fellow Houston Astros fans how lucky they are to be alive while Alvarez is on the team. He's a generational talent.

We should all consider ourselves lucky to be be alive at the same time as Yordan Alvarez

This user pointed out that Alvarez's stats are "literally" off the charts.

Yordan Alvarez is so hot right now that his rolling xwOBA is *literally* off the charts

Stop throwing him hittable pitches



Stop throwing him hittable pitches Yordan Alvarez is so hot right now that his rolling xwOBA is *literally* off the chartsStop throwing him hittable pitches https://t.co/h1dOmmEjiT

This is a step too far, but it can be hard not to get excited about a player as good as Alvarez.

Yordan Alvarez is the greatest hitter of all time.

Despite speculation, Yordan Alvarez is still on planet Earth right now.

Yordan Alvarez is on a different planet right now. Good lord.

The Astros fleeced the Los Angeles Dodgers when they traded for Alvarez several years ago.

Jed @TigersJUK The fact the Astros got Yordan Alvarez for a middle reliever literally isn’t fair.



We’ve traded Hall of Famers and All-Stars and got fuck all back. The fact the Astros got Yordan Alvarez for a middle reliever literally isn’t fair. We’ve traded Hall of Famers and All-Stars and got fuck all back.

This Astros fan advises all other baseball fans to find players like Alvarez for their teams. It makes life much easier.

I would say probably the biggest life lesson I've learned is to simply have Yordan Alvarez on your team and then you don't have to worry about many of life's biggest problems, such as having to throw a baseball towards Yordan Alvarez.

At the time of writing, the New York Yankees still trail the Astros 3-6 in the eighth inning.

