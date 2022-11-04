Justin Verlander finally recorded his first win as a starter in the World Series with the Houston Astros' 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite his Hall of Fame career, victory in the World Series had eluded the great pitcher, until now. It is not as though he has not had the opportunity in the past. Prior to this game, he had lost his previous eight straight starts.

Those losses are now all in the past, and what matters is that he got his team the win. It could not have come at a better time for the Astros, as it gave them a 3-2 series lead as the teams return to Houston to finish the World Series. Justin Verlander will not start another game this series, so this was his last opportunity to gain a win.

Fox Sports reported, via Twitter, on the end of the streak and how Verlander celebrated the win with his teammates.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Justin Verlander has his first career World Series win Justin Verlander has his first career World Series win 😤 https://t.co/iPkSco9fOn

Fans around the MLB loved seeing Verlander finally get this big win. He has struggled for it for so long and lost World Series games that he deserved to win. Seeing him finally get the victory was a cathartic experience for fans. Especially those who have been watching him for the entirety of his 17 year career.

John @WrestlingAEWNXT @MLBONFOX Can’t even lie. Happy he won a game in WS. @MLBONFOX Can’t even lie. Happy he won a game in WS.

Houston Astros fans were especially jubilant given it could be Verlander's last game with the team. He is set to become a free agent this offseason, and a return to the Astros is not guaranteed. If this was in fact his last game as a member of the Astros, it was the perfect sendoff.

RebGrl @Rebel6Sul @JuliaMorales Fired up the Astros won the game, but I’m equally as happy JV got a World Series win and Mancini made a big play to contribute. I’m sure he’s frustrated AF, so good for him to have something go his way. @JuliaMorales Fired up the Astros won the game, but I’m equally as happy JV got a World Series win and Mancini made a big play to contribute. I’m sure he’s frustrated AF, so good for him to have something go his way.

Ryan @ATexanNamedRyan 🫡 @michaelschwab13 If that’s his last game for us, what a perfect way to go out. @michaelschwab13 If that’s his last game for us, what a perfect way to go out. ❤️🫡

Even if you weren't cheering for Justin Verlander, seeing him finally clear this sporting hurdle is a special moment. It was an anomaly that he had yet to win a World Series game after all this time. Thankfully, he was able to celebrate the success properly.

Julia Morales @JuliaMorales Justin Verlander hugged Dusty Baker for a long time after getting his first World Series win. Justin Verlander hugged Dusty Baker for a long time after getting his first World Series win.

Justin Verlander finally got the proverbial monkey off his back, and has done just about all there is to do in the MLB.

The Houston Astros might still call on Justin Verlander if the World Series goes seven games

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five

Verlander will not be rested enough for an appearance in game six, but he will likely be ready to come in as a relief pitcher in a potential game seven. Of course, the Phillies would have to win a game to force a game seven, but it is possible.

Verlander coming out of the bullpen for just one inning would be a force to be reckoned with. He could easily have one last star performance for the Astros.

