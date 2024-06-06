“Dear Paul, I’m sorry that that man is your father” - MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani’s towering home run against Paul Skenes’ 100 mph pitch

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Dodgers faced hard-throwing pitcher Paul Skenes in the second game of the three-game series and lost by a 10-6 final score.

Skenes struck out Ohtani with his fastball but the two-way star went deep the second time with a two-run homer. Out of six fastballs from Skenes, Ohtani missed five. However, the sixth ball that came in at 100 mph was crushed by the Dodgers star, marking his 15th home run of the season.

MLB fans took to social media to react to Ohtani's incredible shot. Fans were hyped to see their star player smash a home run at Skenes' fastball.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on Instagram and X/Twitter:

“Dear Paul, I’m sorry that that man is your father," wrote one fan on Instagram.

"7/9 pitches were fastballs too for both AB’s. One of the greatest players of all time and you throw him a mid chest fastball. He supplied him the distance with that pitch," another fan wrote.

"Power supplies power," one fan chipped in.

Comments continued pouring in as Dodgers fans praised Ohtani for his homer:

"Shohei is inevitable," wrote one fan.

"That’s what you call an adjustment!" another fan replied.

"He’s not the best for no reason folks," one fan chimed in.

Shohei Ohtani leads Dodgers in home runs and batting average

Shohei Ohtani seems to be living up to his name in Dodger Blue. The superstar slugger leads his team in home runs and batting average. Ohtani has 15 home runs and holds a batting clip of .322. Furthermore, he has a .390 OBP and a .988 OPS. Additionally, he leads his team with 40 RBIs this season.

In 239 appearances at the plate, Ohtani recorded 77 hits and drove in 42 runs. The slugger also walked 27 times for his team.

Ohtani's top performances have helped the team win crucial games. The Dodgers star put his team on the board, but they failed to score enough as the pitching unit struggled to make ends meet on the night.

The Dodgers dropped to 38-25 for the season, but they remain at the top of the NL West.

Ohtani and Co. will look to avoid getting swept in their third meeting with the Pirates at PNC Park on Thursday.

