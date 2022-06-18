“Can we trade for Josh bell just so he stops hurting us” - Philadelphia Phillies fans call for team to trade for Washington Nationals slugger Josh Bell after he homers in three straight games against them

Philadelphia Phillies fans want Josh Bell. The Washington Nationals slugger has crushed four home runs over his past three games versus the Phillies, batting in a total of six runs in that time frame.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Josh Bell has four home runs in the last two days! Josh Bell has four home runs in the last two days! https://t.co/KyFjQ0BPw4

The 29-year-old is having a great season. He's batted almost .300 all season (right now, he's hitting .294) and his 40 RBIs and nine home runs show his run-producing prowess. He's heading into a free agency this offseason, making him one of the most enticing pieces for contenders to fish for at the trade deadline.

Phillies fans want their team to get in on the Josh Bell sweepstakes. Just a couple of weeks ago, nobody thought the Philadelphia Phillies would be contenders this season. They were 21-29.

Now the Phillies are 33-31. Unfortunately for them, the Atlanta Braves have also picked things up, going 14-1 in their past 15 games. The Phillies are still third in the National League East, but their chances of grabbing a wild card spot are looking better now. They'll just need to bolster their lineup a bit.

Philadelphia Phillies fans call for team to trade for Washington Nationals slugger Josh Bell after he homers in three straight games against them

Washington Nationals slugger Josh Bell has five RBIs today over the course of the doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies

This fan went right ahead and called out his team. Now it's up to general manager David Dombrowski to get the deal done.

Phillies fans aren't the only ones calling for the slugger to be traded. Nationals fans want it to happen, too. They'll get a handsome return for Bell.

Jack Daly @JackDaly25 It’s in the Nats best interest to trade Josh Bell for prospects It’s in the Nats best interest to trade Josh Bell for prospects

This Phillies fan just wants to end the pain of Josh Bell hitting four home runs against his team.

Ryan @Raider4life1997 @NBCSPhilly Can we trade for Josh bell just so he stops hurting us @NBCSPhilly Can we trade for Josh bell just so he stops hurting us 😂

Meanwhile, New York Mets fans are also eyeing Bell. The team will be looking to trade for an extra bat at the deadline. Bell might be a good fit, if they can outbid other teams for him.

JDogg @thejdogg_ I would do some truly vile things for the Mets to trade for Josh bell. I would do some truly vile things for the Mets to trade for Josh bell.

This user thinks Bell's contract will trade itself if his team doesn't. The end-of-the-year free agency is enticing for trade candidates.

Miles Coverdale @milescoverdale One more home run and Josh Bell's Nats contract will spontaneously trade itself. One more home run and Josh Bell's Nats contract will spontaneously trade itself.

This fan just wants the best for Bell. He wants the slugger to make the playoffs.

Paul Henry @ItsPaulHenry I hope whatever team trades for Josh Bell after the All Star break makes the playoffs I hope whatever team trades for Josh Bell after the All Star break makes the playoffs

This user seconds the former's opinion. The only difference is that he's not "hoping." He knows that whatever team Bell gets traded to will make the playoffs.

Sean 🦈 @SharkyLowery In a few months Josh Bell is going to join a playoff contender and make a huge impact. What a great player and positive dude. It’s unlucky that he has to be here during a rebuild, because he would make an all-time fan favorite if he were here during a couple playoff runs In a few months Josh Bell is going to join a playoff contender and make a huge impact. What a great player and positive dude. It’s unlucky that he has to be here during a rebuild, because he would make an all-time fan favorite if he were here during a couple playoff runs

At the time of writing, the Nationals and Phillies are tied 3-3 in the sixth inning.

