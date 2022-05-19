Toronto Blue Jays News Roundup: Team looking to bolster lineup by trading for All-Star Josh Bell; closer Jordan Romano regresses in illness, suffers stomach infection - May 18, 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best batting orders in baseball and now they're looking to make it even better. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins recently told reporters that he's looking into acquiring a star left-handed batter.

This makes sense, considering the Blue Jays are starved for left-handed hitters. Currently, their everyday lineup consists of just one lefty, Ramiel Tapia, who's not exactly an excellent hitter. He's got speed on the bases and is a capable fielder, but he owns an OPS of just .545 this season.

Rumors have been flying around the MLB about possible trade candidates. Some MLB analysts have suggested that Toronto is interested in Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. But competition for acquiring the 23-year-old is stiff, and the Blue Jays may have to play their cards elsewhere. That brings to mind Soto's teammate, Josh Bell.

Toronto Blue Jays News Roundup - May 18, 2022

Toronto Blue Jays looking to trade for All-Star first baseman Josh Bell

Washington Nationals 1B Josh Bell may be on the trading block.

Josh Bell has been excellent this season. The Washington Nationals first baseman is batting .328 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. He's the perfect counterpart to former MVP candidate Juan Soto, whom Bell is somehow managing to outperform at the plate in terms of average. Bell holds an excellent .892 OPS, which stands far above Soto's .865. Soto is also hitting below .260. That being said, Soto obviously holds greater value for trade suitors. He's only 23 and has set himself up for a Hall of Fame career.

However, Josh Bell still holds incredible value for teams, especially the Blue Jays. His left-handed bat is exactly what Canada's team is looking for. Blue Jays hitters have struggled to hit above .290 this season. Bringing Bell into Toronto would raise expectations for the rest of the lineup, as well as give batters more opportunities to hit with runners in scoring position.

"The #BlueJays have shown interest in Ian Happ and have had brief discussions with the #Nationals about Josh Bell." - @ MLB News Network

The catch is that the Toronto Blue Jays will pay a hefty price for Bell. If they go for him, will they mortgage their future or deal players currently entering their prime? Lourdes Gurriel Jr. comes to mind as a possible trade candidate, along with several other capable right-handed batters.

Closer Jordan Romano has a stomach infection

Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano is day-to-day with a stomach infection.

Here's some bad news to even things out for Toronto Blue Jays fans: Closer Jordan Romano is sidelined with a gastrointestinal infection. According to beat writer Kaitlyn McGrath, GM Ross Atkins said Romano is being treated with antibiotics, hinting that this is no ordinary illness.

Kaitlyn McGrath @kaitlyncmcgrath Jordan Romano has a gastrointestinal infection that is currently being treated with antibiotics, per #BlueJays GM Ross Atkins. He’s on the mend though Jordan Romano has a gastrointestinal infection that is currently being treated with antibiotics, per #BlueJays GM Ross Atkins. He’s on the mend though

"Jordan Romano has a gastrointestinal infection that is currently being treated with antibiotics, per #BlueJays GM Ross Atkins. He’s on the mend though" - @ Kaitlyn McGrath

The good part is that it's not COVID-19. Were that the case, the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse would be at risk of falling prey to the COVID-injury list. As it stands right now, Romano is day-to-day and should be back within a week.

Ben Nicholson-Smith @bnicholsonsmith Jordan Romano day to day with a non-COVID illness per manager Charlie Montoyo Jordan Romano day to day with a non-COVID illness per manager Charlie Montoyo

"Jordan Romano day to day with a non-COVID illness per manager Charlie Montoyo" - @ Ben Nicholson-Smith

The illness couldn't have come at a better time for Romano, who looked shaky in his last few appearances. He blew a save against the New York Yankees his last time out. He's still got 12 saves on the season and will look to get back into his groove upon returning.

Reliever Adam Cimber assumes Romano's duties in his absence. He's doing great so far, with two saves in as many games.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt