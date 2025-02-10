Milwaukee Brewers star William Contreras kept a close eye on the major incidents in the boxing world. On Sunday, Contreras highlighted the blockbuster deal signed by the biggest name in boxing, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Mexican slugger inked a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, spearheaded by Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabian adviser at the Royal Court and current Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

Contreras re-shared Alalshikh's Instagram post announcing the collaboration with Alvarez.

Screenshot of Contreras' Instagram story (Source - @williamcontreras42)

The video post highlighted Alvarez's impressive performances against Daniel Jacobs and Edgar Berlanga.

"🦁 Don’t mess with the lion. Canelo Alvarez has signed a monumental 4-fight deal with Riyadh Season! His journey begins this May in Saudi Arabia. 🥊 #Canelo #RiyadhSeason" Alalshikh captioned the post.

The GEA chairman had earlier announced Alavrez's first fight of the deal, an undisputed super middleweight title fight against William Scull, who sports a 23-0 record and is the IBF champion. If victorious against Scull, Alvarez will take on the undefeated Terence Crawford, who will move up two weight classes, on September 13.

As for William Contreras, the 27-year-old had his best season in 2024. Along with earning his second All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award, Contreras secured his first All-MLB First Team honor.

William Contreras highlights his impressive performances as Brewers catcher

On Saturday, William Contreras re-shared an Instagram post from MLB Venezuela, showcasing his exceptional catching skills. In the 2024 regular season, Contreras demonstrated strong defensive abilities behind the plate, logging 1,060 innings over 120 games with a .993 fielding percentage and just eight errors.

The Instagram post highlighted his quick reflexes and strong arm, featuring moments where he threw out top base stealers like Elly De La Cruz and Trea Turner at second base.

Screenshot of Contreras' Instagram story (Source - @williamcontreras42)

Contreras' career trajectory has been upward since he debuted for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. He became an All-Star in 2022 for the Braves, following which they traded him to the Brewers.

In his debut season for the Brewers, Contreras bagged his first Silver Slugger Award and came 11th in the NL MVP voting. He came up fifth last season.

Contreras' older brother, Willson, is also a catcher, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the 32-year-old three-time All-Star will not continue in that role next season, as the team plans to move him to first base.

