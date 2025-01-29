Willson Contreras’ future at first base gets bold stamp of approval from Reds legend

The St. Louis Cardinals possess one of the best catchers in the MLB in Willson Contreras, especially from an offensive standpoint. Therefore, the Cardinals are looking to switch the 32-year-old into the first baseman position for the upcoming season to preserve his durability and extend his presence in their lineup.

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey offered his approval to the decision from the St. Louis Cardinals to transition Willson Contreras to first base. Casey believes Contreras will not suffer any decrease in his offensive production as a result, as most catchers do when they are removed from the role, since he is a hitter first and foremost, and his availability is vital for the team.

Sean Casey currently works as an analyst for MLB Network. He gave his thoughts during the MLB Now program this Tuesday evening.

"His bat's gonna buy because he's a bat-first guy. There's no doubt about it," Casey said. "The guy gets on base and hits for big-time power. And I really think he's getting better. He's trending in the right direction.

"If you can get this guy at first base, get him 140-plus games; I think you're going to see some big offensive numbers," he added.

Contreras has batted .263/.367/.468 in his two seasons but avearged just 105 games per year.

Sean Casey believes the Cardinals are protecting their investment by moving Willson Contreras to first base

Willson Contreras missed nearly half of last season after fracturing his left hand (Image Source: IMAGN)

Willson Contreras made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and won the World Series in his rookie campaign. He played seven seasons for the team before signing a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Therefore, Sean Casey feels the decision by the Cardinals to switch Willson Contreras from a catcher to a first baseman makes sense from a financial perspective in order to protect their long-term investment.

"You can see the move by the Cardinals saying, "We paid all this money. Get him to first base. Get that bat in that lineup every day,"" Casey said.

Contreras hit .262/.380/.468 for the Cardinals in 2024 with an .848 OPS and 3.0 bWAR. However, he could only play 84 games after breaking his forearm during a catcher's interference on a swing from J.D. Martinez of the New York Mets.

