"Cant wait for the season to start" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans ecstatic after team takes down the Cubs 8-5

The Los Angeles Dodgers had two spring training games on Saturday—one against the Milwaukee Brewers and one against the Chicago Cubs. Most teams typically have at least one split-squad date during the spring season.

They saw victories in both games, putting up a combined 19 runs on the board. They crushed the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3 and took down the Cubs 8-5, bringing their record to 8-2.

They outhit their opponents 22-17 on Saturday. Hits and runs have not been hard to come by for this squad thus far. They have yet to be shut out in the spring, and the lowest runs they have scored in a game in four.

Dodgers fans could not be more impressed with how their team has looked in spring training. It has been a joy to watch, and they cannot wait for the regular season to get rolling.

"Yes sir! Looking good Dodgers! Can't wait for the season to start!" one fan posted.

"WE UP" another fan posted.

Los Angeles has one of the best records so far during spring training, sitting atop the Cactus League standings. The Baltimore Orioles are the only team in the league with the same number of wins as the Blue Crew.

The Dodgers have been a joy to watch

The Dodgers were the talk of the offseason after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Both players have made their spring debuts and have been impressive.

Ohtani hit a home run in his debut earlier in the week against the Chicago White Sox. He is targeting 50 at-bats this spring and is currently at 20. The next games he is expected to appear in are Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Yamamoto debuted Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, and while it was a short debut, he was spectacular. He threw two scoreless innings, striking out three batters. He threw 19 pitches, 16 of those being strikes.

Yamamoto displayed nearly all his pitches, from his heater to his wicked curveball. He struck out Nathaniel Lowe on a nasty splitter after showing him a 94 mph fastball and a curveball.

The small appearances from the duo have gotten many who normally would not pay attention to spring training to recording games. This shows just how much pull Ohtani and Yamamoto have and how exciting this team will be to watch during the regular season.

