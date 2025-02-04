Cardinals HOFer drops bombshell about St. Louis rejecting Nolan Arenado’s hitting coach request

The St. Louis Cardinals are attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. While it's well known that they want to trade their third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason, former Cardinals star Jim Edmonds revealed disappointing news about why that might be the case.

The Cardinals Hall of Famer, who has also worked in the broadcast booth for nearly 10 years, said that a couple of years ago, a third baseman wanted to work with 12-time All-Star Mark McGwire to improve his hitting. However, the organization blatantly denied it.

"There was a guy, I won't name, but he plays third base, asked if Mark McGuire could come to spring training and they said, 'No, we have everything we need,'" Edmonds said on 101 ESPN St. Louis Radio.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I heard that he asked, and they kind of just said, 'We don't need him; we have everything that we need; thank you.' And that was a couple of years ago, so it's not just something new."

Edmonds didn't name-drop Arenado, with a report from Dugout claiming that the organization denied Arenado to work with a proven veteran hitter, highlighting the dire state of the team. It could also be the very reason why the team might want to trade him.

Jim Edmonds leaves Cardinals booth for good, cites poor state of the club

Jim Edmonds has been calling games for the Cardinals since 2016. However, in the last few years, the organization hasn't been anywhere close to competitive, and their problems might have to do with what happens in their training facilities.

Edmonds brought that to notice after announcing that he won't return to call games for the club in 2025.

"I haven't gone really down in spring training the last couple of years," Edmonds said. "It's not fun anymore. They don't make you feel like you're wanted. ... Indoors in the inner inner circle. It's just not the same. It's not the same organization.

"It's not fun to be around. ... they make it pretty obvious, even the security guards like, ‘Hey, you know, it might not be a good time.’ I'm like, fine with me. I don't need to be in there. You know, I don't, if you don't want me to tell your pitchers that they're tipping their pitches, or this guy's pulling off, and I don't really give two shits about it."

Expand Tweet

The Cardinals haven't made the postseason in the last two years, and given how this offseason has gone, they aren't looking competitive. It will be interesting to see if anyone from their front office responds to Edmonds' claim on the poor state of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback