Caribbean vs Australia Little League World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The Little League World Series is continuing to heat up, with teams from across the globe vying for the ultimate prize. There are only 12 teams remaining in the tournament, with six teams on the United States side of the bracket, and six on the international side.

On Thursday, the international side of the bracket will see teams from the Caribbean and Australia looking to keep their Little League World Series hopes alive.

All of the remaining games will be held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at the Little League International Complex. Both the Lamade & Volunteer Stadiums are located at 617 E. Mountain Ave., South Williamsport, Pa. The United States bracket will be played at the Lamade Stadium, whereas the international bracket will be at the Volunteer Stadium.

Thursday's matchup between the Caribbean and Australia will take place at 1 pm ET at the Volunteer Stadium. The winner will advance in their current bracket, with the loser of the matchup moving to the elimination bracket, giving them a second opportunity to reach the International Championship.

A look at the Little League World Series teams from Australia and the Caribbean

Team Australia is represented by the Hills Little League Team from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. On the road to their matchup with the Caribbean, the squad went a perfect 7-0 in their region to advance in the tournament.

The Caribbean will be represented by Pabao Little League from Willemstad, Curaçao. During their regional qualifications, the Pabao Little League team posted a perfect 6-0 record to advance to the Little League World Series.

How to watch Thursday's game between Australia and the Caribbean

As has been the case with all games during the Little League World Series, Thursday's match will be broadcast live on ESPN. For those unable to tune in to ESPN, the streaming service Fubo offers a free trial and will also be airing the action.