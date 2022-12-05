Former Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran expressed his remorse over the sign-stealing cheating scandal from his championship season in 2017 with the Houston Astros during an interview with YES Network’s Michael Kay on Centerstage.

Beltran admitted that his team crossed the line when questioned about the extent to which the Astros tried to cheat.

"We did cross the line. We all did what we did," he added. "Looking back today, we were wrong. I wish I would've asked more questions about what we were doing."

Beltran has displayed penitence to the situation and owns up to his wrongdoing behind the scheme.

He was one of the seven players on the 2017 championship-winning team that partook in and also helped improve the efficiency of the sign-stealing operation.

Beltran discovered the idea of having a teammate bang on a trash can to relay information to the hitter about what ball the opposition pitcher was going to throw.

Beltran was further quoted by Kay as saying that he wished someone in the Astros organization would draw the line and tell them to stop doing it.

"I wish the organization would've said to us, 'Hey, man, what you guys are doing, we need to stop this,'" he said.

The scandal resulted in the Astros being fined $5 million, and suspensions for the general manager and team manager. The players escaped unscathed.

Carlos Beltran was a live wire in postseason games

Carlos Beltran played in the MLB as an outfielder from 1998 to 2017. He’s played for a number of teams, including the Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.

Beltran also played for the Puerto Rican national team and appeared in four editions of the World Baseball Classic.

Beltran was a particularly good player who just seemed to up his game during the postseason. He was so good that he earned nicknames such as "The New Mr. October", "Mr. October, Jr.", "Señor Octubre", and "the real Mr. October" from the players and media.

Beltran was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 1999. He also won three Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards and was the recipient of the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award in 2013. In addition to these accolades, Beltran is also a nine-time MLB All-Star.

