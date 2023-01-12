The Carlos Correa transfer saga finally came to an end after the Minnesota Twins and the player's camp agreed to a six-year, 200-million-dollar contract extension. Correa has had three failed contract negotiations with three different baseball clubs.

The saga began with him declining a contract extension from the Twins in October 2022 and opting to enter free agency. Correa was on the verge of signing a massive deal with the Giants before being hijacked by the Mets for an even bigger and more lucrative deal.

However, he failed his medicals in both instances and then fell out with either management. He eventually agreed to resign with the Twins after passing his physical earlier today.

Carlos Correa was ecstatic at the fact that he was returning to the city of Minnesota, home to his loyal fans. His deal was quickly wound up by the Twins' management, and all his needs were adhered to in the contract.

During his press conference, Correa expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and all of the Twins' fan nation for their constant support, which inspired him to get back to the baseball club that he loves.

Carlos Correa will don the Twins jersey in 2023

According to the person involved in the negotiations, Correa's new contract with the Twins will pay him a mind-boggling sum. His pay is an average of $33,333,333 per season over six years, with the possibility of earning up to $245 million over seven years by meeting specific criteria.

To safeguard the team and possibly benefit the athlete, the contract includes vesting options, such as those based on playing time and how he performs in the regular season and postseason.

In the three seasons in which he has participated in at least 130 games, he has accrued 7.0, 7.2, and 5.4 wins above replacement. Those numbers are at par with MVP-level performances.

He has played significantly fewer games than Francisco Lindor and Xander Bogaerts, who are second and third on that list. However, most analysts rank him as the most valuable shortstop in baseball since 2015 because of his all-around ability. Correa's leadership and talent are indisputable.

