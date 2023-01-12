Carlos Correa Twins jersey: What number does the star shortstop wear?

The Carlos Correa saga has been the talk of the offseason, with the story featuring more twists than an M. Night Shyamalan movie. After opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins to hit unrestricted free agency, the story has come full circle.

Originally, Correa signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants before their medical staff raised concerns about his physical. The deal with the Giants was then scrapped, with Correa signing a 12-year $315 million contract with the New York Mets.

However, as was the case with San Francisco, the Mets were hesitant to sign the shortstop to a long-term deal following his physical with the team. The two parties went back and forth for weeks before Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins reached a new agreement.

The veteran shortstop and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, which has now been made official following a successful physical. After all the drama, Correa returned to the Twins, just under a new contract. Twins fans who bought their Carlos Correa #4 jersey will be relieved that it will be useful for more than one season.

"Wow what a journey it’s been. A lot of emotions involved throughout the whole process but always believed that at the end of the day God will put me in the right place. I’m so happy and excited to be back home with my extended family, the Minnesota @twins. From the players, staff and all the way to the front office I was welcomed and embraced as one of their own since day one. Now I’m back to finish what we started. Let’s get to work" - @teamcjcorrea

Upon his arrival in Minnesota from the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa switched his jersey number from #1 to #4. While the shortstop said there was no special meaning behind the change, it was simply "a new chapter."

However, his agent Scott Boras had a much more interesting reasoning behind the switch: "The Twins have a new explosive weapon: C4."

A look at Carlos Correa's 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins

Last season with the Minnesota Twins, Correa posted a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. Among qualified shortstops, Correa finished fourth in the MLB with a .983 fielding percentage.

His return to the Twins will provide the team with some much-needed star power as the team has had a decent, not great, off-season. In free agency, the Twins have signed Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo, while also trading for Kyle Farmer of the Cincinnati Reds.

