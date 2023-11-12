Carlos Mendoza on verge of being confirmed as new Mets manager, announcement expected Monday

The New York Mets are expected to formally announce Carlos Mendoza as their new manager on Monday, as per reports from MLB journalist Andy Martino. A news conference is slated for Tuesday at Citi Field after the announcement.

Expand Tweet

Mendoza, 43, steps into the Mets’ fold following a 15-year stint with the New York Yankees, where he held various roles. He joined the Yankees' major league staff in 2018, and has worked as Aaron Boone's bench coach for the past four seasons. He also contributed significantly to Team Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After initially targeting Craig Counsell, who opted to join the Chicago Cubs, the Mets moved quickly to secure Carlos Mendoza. His extensive MLB background and leadership skills have earned Mendoza widespread respect in the baseball community.

Carlos Mendoza must show instant impact as Mets manager

Following a disappointing 75-87 season under Buck Showalter, despite having the sport’s highest payroll, the Mets are looking to turn things around. Carlos Mendoza's appointment seems like a step in the right direction.

The team boasts players such as Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo. Thus, the team certainly isn't lacking in star power. The Mets are also expected to be active in free agency, with their sights set on high-profile players like Shohei Ohtani. Given this, the team will expect immediate results.

Carlos Mendoza's selection marks a departure from the Mets' recent trend of high-profile managerial appointments. Despite this being his first major league managerial role, Mendoza will be leading the charge to secure the Mets their first World Series since 1986.

With the managerial position filled, the Mets’ next step is to assemble a robust coaching staff around Mendoza. It’s anticipated that they will look for a bench coach with previous major league managing experience to aid the rookie manager in this crucial role.