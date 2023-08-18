Carlos Rodon Injury Update: Health status of Yankees pitcher expected to make return to mound soon

New York Yankees fans can rejoice as star free agent acquisition Carlos Rodon is set to return to the team's rotation. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the 30-year-old starter could return to the rotation for Tuesday's matchup against the Washington Nationals. The star pitcher was placed on the 15-day IL earlier in August with a left hamstring strain.

It's been a difficult season for Carlos Rodon, who has only thrown a combined 27.0 innings for the club after signing a massive six-year, $162 million deal in free agency. However, his pending return to the rotation could be massive for a New York Yankees squad that is on the outside of the playoffs looking in.

"Carlos Rodón threw a five-inning simulated game today in Tampa and it went well, says Aaron Boone. Assuming Rodón bounces back well in his recovery tomorrow, he’s in line to start on Tuesday against the Nationals at Yankee Stadium." - @MaxTGoodman

Rodon's return against the Washington Nationals could play an important role in the Yankees' postseason hopes, however, he will need to perform better than he has so far this year. Throughout his limited action this year, Rodon has struggled, posting a dreadful 1-4 record with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

While injuries are likely the reason behind his poor performances, the New York Yankees cannot afford to drop any games at this point of the season. Currently, the Yankees sit last in the American League East with a 60-61 record, which has them on pace to finish below .500 for the first time since 1992.

Carlos Rodon's return to the lineup could help the Yankees reach the postseason

Even though the Yankees' 2023 campaign has largely been a disappointment, the club remains only 6.5 games outside of a Wild Card spot, behind the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, and Boston Red Sox. If Carlos Rodon is healthy and able to perform at his previous All-Star level, he could help the team close the gap in the Wild Card standings.

Aside from Gerrit Cole, the Yankees' pitching rotation has largely been disappointing with the likes of Nestor Cortes Jr. and Luis Severino struggling to provide consistently. Domingo German will also be away from the club for the rest of the season as he tends to his alcohol abuse issues.

Last season as a member of the San Francisco Giants, Carlos Rodon finished with a record of 14-8 with a stellar 2.88 ERA. He also recorded 237 strikeouts, breaking the Giants' franchise record for double-digit strikeout games. His performances earned him the second All-Star selection of his career.

