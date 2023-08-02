Why was Domingo German placed on Restricted List? Yankees pitcher leaves team to address issues with addiction

The New York Yankees will be without starting pitcher Domingo German for the foreseeable future as he has been placed on the Restricted List due to alcohol abuse. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the 30-year-old will "voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse".

It is a troubling update from the Yankees, however, it is an encouraging sign that Domingo German is looking to address the issue. The club made a statement announcing that his health is the number one priority and that the Yankees will be respecting his privacy during his recovery process.

In a statement to the media, New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said that there was an incident that occurred yesterday, however, he was unwilling to provide further details of the event. “I’m worried right now for the person and the immediate family," Cashman said.

Brian Cashman announced that Domingo German will not pitch again for the team this season. While there will undoubtedly be rumors, here is hoping for the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

Domingo German's alcohol abuse led to a 2019 domestic violence suspension

The starting pitcher from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past. During a charity gala held by C.C. Sabathia in 2019, an intoxicated German reportedly slapped his girlfriend following a dispute.

An angry and intoxicated German reportedly became violent with his wife before she locked herself in a room at the event. During the incident, Domingo's girlfriend texted a teammate's wife, who stayed with her before the couple drove her home. In incident led to an 81-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Domingo German's 81-game suspension remains the fifth longest since the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy began in 2015. Trevor Bauer holds the longest suspension when he was handed a 324 games suspension for sexual assault.