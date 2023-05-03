Carlos Rodon Injury Update: Latest news and recovery timetable for Yankee pitcher 

Carlos Rodon's short tenure with the New York Yankees has come with frustration as the superstar pitcher is yet to appear in a regular season game for the club. Rodon was one of the most sought-after free agents on the open market this offseason, however, his arrival in New York appeared destined as both parties shared a mutual interest.

The two-time All-Star signed a six-year, $162 million deal to join the New York Yankees, and was in line to become the team's second star pitcher behind Gerrit Cole. However, following a mild strain of the left brachioradialis, a superficial forearm muscle, Rodon opened the 2023 campaign on the IL and is yet to return.

Now, it's not just the forearm strain that is preventing Carlos Rodon from making his Yankees debut, but the apparent stiffness in his back. According to multiple reports, there is no pain associated with the back stiffness but limitations that are preventing the full mechanical movements require him to be at 100%.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch The strange part about the Carlos Rodón situation is that he is feeling no pain, just stiffness in his back. His elbow and shoulder feel fine. He just can’t move the way he needs to mechanically. “We’re getting as many eyes on it as we can,” Aaron Boone said. The strange part about the Carlos Rodón situation is that he is feeling no pain, just stiffness in his back. His elbow and shoulder feel fine. He just can’t move the way he needs to mechanically. “We’re getting as many eyes on it as we can,” Aaron Boone said.

"The strange part about the Carlos Rodon situation is that he is feeling no pain, just stiffness in his back. His elbow and shoulder feel fine. He just can’t move the way he needs to mechanically. “We’re getting as many eyes on it as we can,” Aaron Boone said." - @BryanHoch

While Carlos Rodon's arm and shoulder appear to be fine, the back stiffness may force the New York Yankees to shut down their star acquisition again. Prior to the setback, Rodon was on pace for a potential return at the end of May, however, there is a chance that this may extend beyond that.

A look at the other Yankees aside from Carlos Rodon that are on the IL

The latest update is not one that the Yankees were hoping for as the team has struggled in recent weeks, with many pointing the finger at the plethora of injuries. New York has several of their biggest stars on the injured list, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Josh Donaldson.

Due to injuries, the Yankees have seen themselves slip in the standings, with the club currently sitting in last place in the American League East with a 16-15 record. Last night, New York saw veteran Harrison Bader return to the lineup, however, they are a long way from being healthy.

Christian @Christian_NYYST



When the GM targets injury prone players you shouldn’t be surprised when they get here and get hurt. It boggles my mind how they are sitting here on the broadcast wondering how the #Yankees continue to deal with numerous injuries year in and year out.When the GM targets injury prone players you shouldn’t be surprised when they get here and get hurt. It boggles my mind how they are sitting here on the broadcast wondering how the #Yankees continue to deal with numerous injuries year in and year out. When the GM targets injury prone players you shouldn’t be surprised when they get here and get hurt.

"It boggles my mind how they are sitting here on the broadcast wondering how the #Yankees continue to deal with numerous injuries year in and year out. When the GM targets injury prone players you shouldn’t be surprised when they get here and get hurt." - @Christian_NYYST

Poll : Will Carlos Rodon play for the Yankees this season? Yes, no need to panic No, he is made of glass 0 votes