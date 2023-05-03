Harrison Bader: Top 3 free agent destinations for the dynamic outfielder

It's been a difficult season for the New York Yankees, that being said, the return of Harrison Bader to the lineup could signal a turn of the tide for the team. The veteran outfielder has not appeared in a single game for the Bronx Bombers this season, however, he returned to the lineup for today's game.

The former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder was acquired by the Yankees last season, quickly becoming a fan favorite during the postseason. Bader joined Mickey Mantle and Bernie Williams as the only center fielders in Yankees history to hit three home runs in a single postseason.

While Harrison Bader has become popular among teammates and fans, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Although the New York Yankees may re-sign him to an extension, Bader could become a valuable asset in the free-agent market.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Yankees have activated Harrison Bader from the IL and optioned Franchy Cordero to AAA The Yankees have activated Harrison Bader from the IL and optioned Franchy Cordero to AAA https://t.co/JltTCISmQJ

"The Yankees have activated Harrison Bader from the IL and optioned Franchy Cordero to AAA" - @TalkinYanks

Here's a look at the top three landing spots for the 28-year-old after the 2023 MLB season.

The Texas Rangers may look to add Harrison Bader this offseason

The Texas Rangers are all-in on bringing a World Series title to Arlington. After signing Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom to massive free-agent contracts, it's difficult to believe that they would slow down landing talent on the open market.

Bader could be near the top of the free agent wishlist for the Rangers, as he can not only provide some pop in the lower half of the lineup but also some speed on the basepaths.

"For most of the past decade, the Rangers have been a mid-level team struggling with their own limitations. So why are free agents flocking to Texas all of the sudden? Money. And a lotttttttt of it" - @sn_mlb

Texas also has two outfielders coming off the books at the end of the 2023 season, Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski, who are set to become unrestricted free agents. This will open up a roster spot for Bader to bring his bat to Texas.

The Boston Red Sox may be Bader's next club

Another team with several pending outfield free agents, the Boston Red Sox could look to add the Gold Glover. Adam Duvall, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, thrived at Fenway Park before sustaining a devastating wrist injury. Bader could help the legendary club return to contention if they don't re-sign Duvall.

A return to the New York Yankees may be the best, and most likely option for Harrison Bader

The obvious and most likely team to sign Bader in free agency is the New York Yankees. The outfielder from Bronxville, New York, has thrived with his hometown team, and it would seem unlikely for him to want to play elsewhere if offered a contract.

"Great to see Harrison Bader making plays again in center field for the Yankees after a successful rehab assignment with Somerset Patriots and Scranton Wilks Barre Railriders #NRMedia #RepBX #DugOutStation" - @TheNRHour_

