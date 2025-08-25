  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, defends Yankees ace after heated exchange with umpire, posts evidence on disputed call

Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, defends Yankees ace after heated exchange with umpire, posts evidence on disputed call

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 25, 2025 04:33 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, defends Yankees ace after heated exchange with umpire, posts evidence on disputed call - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon was pretty upset about the calls made by the home plate umpire during his start against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. In the sixth inning, especially, Rodon had issued two walks on two close 3-2 counts.

Ad

After pitching too low, Alex Bregman got on base with Rodon trying to get into the ears of the umpire for not getting all the calls correct. Rodon eventually exited the game after another 3-2 pitch being called against him during his face-off against the Red Sox's Trevor Story. Despite being taken off, Rodon continued to be in the umpire's ear for allegedly making poor calls.

His wife, Ashley Rodon, watching the game closely, reposted on X a picture taken from MLB.com's pitch tracking from Rodon's second inning at-bat against Carlos Narvaez. There, she pointed home plate umpire's mistake to call a ball three outside the strike zone, while the technology suggested that it was cutting the strike zone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite not being in sync with the umpire all night, Rodon pitched a quality outing in the Yankees' 7-2 win. He finished his 5.2 innings outing with two earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out three.

Carlos Rodon's wife raises voice for ABS adoption after fan pushback

After Ashley Rodon defended her husband on social media, a fan pointed out the error from the home plate umpire in the same game, which had gone in favor of Rodon.

Ad

A user named Roman Empire 4L pointed out two instances where Rodon benefited from incorrect calls. The first one was his pitching matchup against Boston's Roman Anthony, where three balls just outside the strike zone were called strikes. Another instance was when Rodon was pitching against Alex Bregman and two of his balls were called strikes.

While Ashley acknowledged that her husband benefited from those calls, she added that the umpire needs to be better. She feels MLB should introduce the Automated Ball Strike system so that poor calls don't ruin someone's day, writing:

Ad
"Hahahaha I also think that su**s (glad it went his way), but you won’t win this game with me. I’m all about it being right. Getting ABS in place is good with me."

MLB implemented the ABS system during this year's All-Star game on a challenge-based limitation. However, they are yet to implement it fully during the regular season as fans continue to question umpire's decisions at home plate if such calls continue to go wrong.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications