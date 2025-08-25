Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, defends Yankees ace after heated exchange with umpire, posts evidence on disputed call

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon was pretty upset about the calls made by the home plate umpire during his start against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. In the sixth inning, especially, Rodon had issued two walks on two close 3-2 counts.After pitching too low, Alex Bregman got on base with Rodon trying to get into the ears of the umpire for not getting all the calls correct. Rodon eventually exited the game after another 3-2 pitch being called against him during his face-off against the Red Sox's Trevor Story. Despite being taken off, Rodon continued to be in the umpire's ear for allegedly making poor calls.His wife, Ashley Rodon, watching the game closely, reposted on X a picture taken from MLB.com's pitch tracking from Rodon's second inning at-bat against Carlos Narvaez. There, she pointed home plate umpire's mistake to call a ball three outside the strike zone, while the technology suggested that it was cutting the strike zone.Despite not being in sync with the umpire all night, Rodon pitched a quality outing in the Yankees' 7-2 win. He finished his 5.2 innings outing with two earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out three.Carlos Rodon's wife raises voice for ABS adoption after fan pushbackAfter Ashley Rodon defended her husband on social media, a fan pointed out the error from the home plate umpire in the same game, which had gone in favor of Rodon.A user named Roman Empire 4L pointed out two instances where Rodon benefited from incorrect calls. The first one was his pitching matchup against Boston's Roman Anthony, where three balls just outside the strike zone were called strikes. Another instance was when Rodon was pitching against Alex Bregman and two of his balls were called strikes.While Ashley acknowledged that her husband benefited from those calls, she added that the umpire needs to be better. She feels MLB should introduce the Automated Ball Strike system so that poor calls don't ruin someone's day, writing:&quot;Hahahaha I also think that su**s (glad it went his way), but you won’t win this game with me. I’m all about it being right. Getting ABS in place is good with me.&quot;Ashley Rodón @AshleyRodonLINK@OwnedBySports Hahahaha I also think that sucks (glad it went his way) but you won’t win this game with me. I’m all about it being right. Getting ABS in place is good with me.MLB implemented the ABS system during this year's All-Star game on a challenge-based limitation. However, they are yet to implement it fully during the regular season as fans continue to question umpire's decisions at home plate if such calls continue to go wrong.