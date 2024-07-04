Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley enjoys July 4 celebration with son at Yankees Stadium despite husband's unimpressive performance against Reds

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley was at the Yankee stadium to celebrate July 4, the celebrations of which started after the Yankees game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Across the United States of America, Independence Day was celebrated with a huge uproar and the Rodon family was among many who witnessed fireworks at the ballpark.

In one of the snaps she re-shared on her story, Ashley Rodon can be seen carrying her son Bo, while the duo enjoyed the festivities from the dugout after the game.

On a lighthearted note, Ashley's friend appreciated her crushing as a mother, and in reply, Rodon's wife wrote:

"Doing my best. They're not light humans."

Ashley and Carlos Rodon tied the knot in January 2018 in a wedding ceremony held in Costa Rica. The duo have three children: Willow, a daughter born in 2019, son Bo, born in 2021, and Silo, a son born last year.

Carlos Rodon frustrated after getting pulled out early as pitching woes continue

Carlos Rodon hasn't been pitching well in recent games, and it has reflected in his ERA, which is 4.45 after his Wednesday's start against the Reds.

He allowed three earned runs, three walks and eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings. After walking Jeimer Candelario, Yankees manager Aaron Boone walked towards to Rodon to pull him out of the game with two outs remaining in the sixth. However, Rodon was visibly frustrated by the decision.

After the game, which the Yankees lost 3-2, Rodon said that it was his competitive spirit that got him angry.

"Yeah, I mean, it's just me competing, and, you know, I don't want to come off the wrong way," Rodon said.

"I wanted to stay in and get those last two outs in that inning. But you know, I understand that, you know, turn it over to Tonkin, and he gets two outs easy. You know, he's great."

It was the Yankees' second straight loss against the Reds in the three-game series. They play the last game of the series on Thursday.

