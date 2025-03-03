Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley reacts to Yankees pitcher's comically honest answer to his latest TV binge

Carlos Rodon and other New York Yankees stars engaged in a fun interview where they were asked to answer the last TV show they binge-watched. Several popular TV series names came up like Yellowstone, Landman and White Lotus, but Rodon's response gave vibes of a father.

Rodon, married to Ashley, is parents to three children: daughter Ashley and two sons Bo and Silo. Thus, his name for the TV series was bound to be an anime.

Instead of naming a dramatic series or a popular adult show, Rodon said:

"You know, I don't usually choose the TV shows in my household. Bluey."

For those unfamiliar, "Bluey" is a beloved Australian animated children’s series that has won over kids and parents alike with its heartfelt storytelling and humor. Rodon, a father of three, clearly spends plenty of time watching whatever his kids enjoy — something many parents would relate to.

His wife, Ashley, reacted to his answer in the comments, simply writing:

"DAD LIFE 😂"

Ashley's comments

What were the answers of Carlos Rodon's teammates?

Apart from Carlos Rodon, many other stars also participated in the aforementioned conversation.

Some leaned toward intense, critically acclaimed series — Spencer Jones picked Chernobyl, while the newest signee Max Fried named Yellowstone. HBO’s The Sopranos and Game of Thrones also made the cut.

For others, comedy was the way to go. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt revealed that he and his wife rewatch New Girl every year, while others praised classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Friends.

More recent hits also made their way onto the list. Several Yankees players are currently watching Traitors, The Night Agent, The Lincoln Lawyer and The Penguin. One even mentioned Apple TV’s Severance.

This lighthearted exchange gave fans a glimpse of how their favorite players spend their downtime.

The players are in the middle of spring training games. The Yankees are coming off an 11-1 blowout loss against the Atlanta Braves. They next face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Carlos Rodon, meanwhile, pitched in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He threw 2.2 innings for four strikeouts while giving up three earned runs.

