New York Yankees hurler Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley shared a touching photo on social media showing how she and her three children wait for daddy to come home.

The IG post depicted two popular cartoon characters looking out a window, anticipating the return of their beloved father and husband.

Here’s a look at what Carlos Rodon’s wife posted on IG:

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares how she & their 3 children wait for 'daddy' to come home - Source: IG

The caption reads:

“Us waiting for Daddy to come home. Everyday.”

The emojis attached to the caption underscore just how much “daddy” means to the family. With Major League players spending significant time on the road during the season, it’s no wonder families miss their beloved fathers and husbands so much.

Ashley Rodon’s IG post encapsulates the separation families go through during the regular MLB season. That's why spending time at home is so precious for players and their families.

Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley advocate for mental health

Carlos Rodon, born in Miami, Florida, but of Cuban descent, married his sweetheart Ashley Paddock in 2016. According to Rodon’s Wikipedia page, the couple got married in a beach ceremony in Costa Rica.

Since then, they have welcomed three children into their family. Ashley and the children frequently join daddy Carlos Rodon at the ballpark, cheering their favorite player on. But aside from showing their support for daddy at the ballpark, Ashley Paddock Rodon has been a staunch advocate for mental health.

Ashley has been outspoken about the issues related to mental health concerns, specifically depression, and the effects it can have on individuals and their families.

In particular, Ashley has been forthcoming about her own mental health struggles. Her experience with depression, along with other family members, has prompted the Rodon family to openly advocate for mental health support in their local community and around the country.

Ashley’s struggles began as a result of two miscarriages, beginning in 2018. The long road back for Ashley was complicated by Rodon's injury issues on the field.

Nevertheless, the couple has stuck together, leaning on one another for love and support. The Rodon family has found balance, becoming a tight-knit unit. While life isn’t perfect, the family has used their unfortunate experiences to comfort others in similar situations.

The family’s Christian faith has been the cornerstone of their lives, allowing them to better navigate the turbulent waters of mental health issues. The family of five is a prime example of how love and understanding can go a long way in building a healthy foundation for a growing family.

