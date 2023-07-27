Carlos Santana Trade: Pirates send veteran slugger to Brewers in exchange for prospect Jhonny Severino

The Pittsburgh Pirates have begun their veteran fire sale, trading veteran first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Jhonny Severino. The move is a clear indication of the Pirates' plan heading into the August 1st trade deadline.

The 37-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic will join the National League Central division-leading Milwaukee Brewers and should play a key depth role with his new club. Carlos Santana has enjoyed a stellar season for Pittsburgh this year, which made him a clear trade candidate for the rebuilding Pirates.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources confirm to ESPN, with 18-year-old shortstop Jhonny Severino headed back to Pittsburgh. First on the news was @JMackeyPG.

Through 94 games this season as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Santana has produced a .235 batting average with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs, while also adding six stolen bases. While Santana's batting average leaves much to be desired, first base has not been a strong position for the Brewers this year, so he should find steady playing time.

The group of Rowdy Tellez, Owen Miller, and other first basemen that have appeared in games for Milwaukee have combined for a lowly.212 batting average, so Santana should be an improvement. The universal DH position will also allow him to get into the lineup more often than not.

pic.twitter.com/h6asVMB4XQ Carlos Santana may have beat us (walk-off against the Brewers) earlier this year, but now he is on our side!This is the second consecutive season that the switch hitting first baseman has been dealt around trade deadline time. Last year KC->SEA.

The former All-Star will now join the sixth team of his career after spending time with the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

A closer look at Jhonny Severino, the prospect the Pirates landed in exchange for Carlos Santana

In exchange, the Pittsburgh Pirates received a shortstop prospect who is roughly 20 years younger than Santana. Jhonny Severino, the player the Pirates received from the Milwaukee Brewers, is an interesting prospect considering his age and production.

At only 18 years old, Severino has been intriguing in rookie ball this season, recording four home runs and 10 RBIs, while also adding five stolen bases in only 12 games this year. He is worth the gamble for the Pirates, especially in exchange for a 37-year-old pending free agent.

pic.twitter.com/bQArS9a2fy Jhonny Severino will be the return for Carlos Santana.He is just 18 years old but has 4HRs in 48 at bats this season with an OPs of .871 in rookie ball.Definition of a lottery ticket

