Ryan John Tellez, nicknamed "Rowdy Tellez," plays first baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers. He has a funny story about how he acquired his nickname.

The "Rowdy" nickname that Tellez is famous forwas given to him before he evebwas born. According to his father, Tellez's gender was not known before he was born. Apparently, his parents were not interested in knowing it either. However, they also didn't want to call him "baby" or "it".

His father further explained, that as a baby, Ryan was very active and moved all around in his mother's womb. His parents ended up nicknaming him "Baby Rowdy," and it stuck for the rest of his life. This is how Ryan John Telllez ended up with the nickname "Rowdy".

The nickname sure seems to do wonders for this Milwaukee Brewers baseman. He is known for causing chaos among Toronto Blue Jays pitchers in his debut game. He also holds the Milwaukee Brewers' record of eight RBIs in an 18-4 victory against the Cincinnati Reds. It seems that he is really a "rowdy" one on the field.

Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers contract details

Rowdy Tellez in a Milwaukee Brewers game

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers signed a new contract this year. According to sources, he signed a one-year, $4,950,000 contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tellez has been steadily making a name for himself in the world of baseball. He has developed a batting average of.236 and has scored 84 home runs. He also has 228 runs batted in. He is expected to honor his responsibilities to the Milwaukee Brewers team and continue to cause chaos for the opposition for the years to come.

