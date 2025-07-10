"Caused a small scene in church" - Jason Adam reveals wife Kelsey’s hilarious freakout after mistaking All-Star nod for a trade

Jason Adam's selection to the All-Star Game appears to have come as a surprise to some. His wife Kelsey's thoughts went in a completely different direction when Adam missed a call from his manager, Mike Shildt, while they were in church.

Ad

The San Diego Padres manager had called to inform Adam about his selection alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Midsummer Classic set to be held in Atlanta. Fellow Padre Manny Machado had already been named to the National League roster earlier.

However, as he was in church, Adam couldn't immediately receive the call. Before he could call back his skipper, his wife Kelsey thought that the reliever had been traded. Adam recounted the scene to PEOPLE on Thursday:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel my phone vibrate, and I'm like, 'Oh, it's Shildty,' and I show my wife, and she immediately goes, 'Oh my gosh, no way, we're traded.

"It caused a small scene in church. But she was crying, so excited."

Kelsey's thought process is understandable. Trades are such a common part of an MLB career that for many, it doesn't come as a surprise when it happens. Adam has been traded three times in his MLB career while also going through bouts of free agency.

Ad

This is his second stint with the Padres, having signed a minor-league deal with them in 2017 and being traded to San Diego from the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

Jason Adam's first All-Star selection to the National League bullpen comes after 45 appearances in a setup role for the Padres and has a 6-3 record with a 1.58 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

Adam is part of the 'Four Horsemen' quartet of bullpen arms in Shildt's arsenal - Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada, and Adrian Morejon, all of whom have excellent records this year. Robert Suarez was also called up to the All-Star Game as a replacement for Braves pitcher Chris Sale, who is injured.

Ad

Padres reliever Jason Adam thanks his parents after All-Star selection

Also in the exclusive with People, Jason Adam opened up about the importance of his parents in his baseball career so far.

"I wouldn't be here without them," he says. "My dad tried to play it cool, but super excited. My mom, I think, cried. They've been there through the ups and downs, they spent who knows how much money and time driving me all over to tournaments."

Alongside his parents and wife, Kelsey, his four daughters, Kinsley, Joelle, Selah, and Raelynn, will also get to be part of the experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More