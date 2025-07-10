"Caused a small scene in church" - Jason Adam reveals wife Kelsey’s hilarious freakout after mistaking All-Star nod for a trade

Jason Adam's selection to the All-Star Game appears to have come as a surprise to some. His wife Kelsey's thoughts went in a completely different direction when Adam missed a call from his manager, Mike Shildt, while they were in church.
The San Diego Padres manager had called to inform Adam about his selection alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Midsummer Classic set to be held in Atlanta. Fellow Padre Manny Machado had already been named to the National League roster earlier.
However, as he was in church, Adam couldn't immediately receive the call. Before he could call back his skipper, his wife Kelsey thought that the reliever had been traded. Adam recounted the scene to PEOPLE on Thursday:
"I feel my phone vibrate, and I'm like, 'Oh, it's Shildty,' and I show my wife, and she immediately goes, 'Oh my gosh, no way, we're traded.
"It caused a small scene in church. But she was crying, so excited."
Kelsey's thought process is understandable. Trades are such a common part of an MLB career that for many, it doesn't come as a surprise when it happens. Adam has been traded three times in his MLB career while also going through bouts of free agency.
This is his second stint with the Padres, having signed a minor-league deal with them in 2017 and being traded to San Diego from the Tampa Bay Rays this year.
Jason Adam's first All-Star selection to the National League bullpen comes after 45 appearances in a setup role for the Padres and has a 6-3 record with a 1.58 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.
Adam is part of the 'Four Horsemen' quartet of bullpen arms in Shildt's arsenal - Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada, and Adrian Morejon, all of whom have excellent records this year. Robert Suarez was also called up to the All-Star Game as a replacement for Braves pitcher Chris Sale, who is injured.
Padres reliever Jason Adam thanks his parents after All-Star selection
Also in the exclusive with People, Jason Adam opened up about the importance of his parents in his baseball career so far.
"I wouldn't be here without them," he says. "My dad tried to play it cool, but super excited. My mom, I think, cried. They've been there through the ups and downs, they spent who knows how much money and time driving me all over to tournaments."
Alongside his parents and wife, Kelsey, his four daughters, Kinsley, Joelle, Selah, and Raelynn, will also get to be part of the experience.