“Cease should be higher wtf” “Ohtani, Cole and Cease have NOT been better than Manoah and Gausman” - MLB fans debate American League Cy Young candidates after latest betting odds are released

The second half of the MLB season is underway, and fans are talking about who will win the campaign's Cy Young award.

MGM Sportsbook recently released their betting odds for the American and National League Cy Young.

Many fans across Twitter reacted to the recent odds. Some are saying that Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease should be higher on the list.

Cease currently has a 9-4 record with a 2.15 ERA and 150 strikeouts. His 150 strikeouts lead the American League.

Others are saying that Alex Manoah and Kevin Gausman should be higher on the list.

A long shot for the award is Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn, who is having a breakout 2022 season.

One Yankee fan threw shade at Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan after his All-Star Game outing.

Overall, the season is still far from over, and these next couple of months will ultimately decide who wins the award.

MLB 2022: Mid-Season AL Cy Young Power Rankings

#5 Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole pitches during a Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game this season

The New York Yankees ace ranks second in strikeouts and fourth in quality starts with 13. The veteran right-hander will certainly be in the mix by season's end.

2022 Stats: 2.4 WAR, 9-2, 3.02 ERA, 147 K, 11.7 K/9

#4 Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani pitches during a Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels game

The two-way superstar is having his best season on the mound in 2022. Shohei Ohtani is not only going to be in the running for MVP but also the Cy Young award if he keeps the pace up.

2022 Stats: 9-4, 2.38 ERA, 123 K, 12.7 K/9

#3 Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The veteran right-hander and future Hall of Famer is building on his impressive resume in 2022. He ranks second in ERA, first in wins and tied for fourth in quality starts.

2022 Stats: 3.0 WAR, 12-3, 1.89 ERA, 108 K, 8.9 K/9

#2 Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease pitches during an MLB Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox game

The young Chicago White Sox pitcher has established himself as one of the premier strikeout throwers in baseball. He leads the American League with 150 strikeouts.

2022 Stats: 3.1 WAR, 9-4, 2.15 ERA, 150 K, 12.9 K/9

#1 Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The American League starter in the All-Star Game is the current favorite to take home the Cy Young Award.

Shane McClanahan is tied for second in wins, first in ERA and tied for second in strikeouts.

2022 Stats: 3.8 WAR, 10-3, 1.71 ERA, 147 K, 12 K/9

