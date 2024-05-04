"Change in tone after the trade huh?" - Marlins fans frustrated with Peter Bendix following blunt statement on team's future

The Miami Marlins traded second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres late Friday night. In exchange, the Fish got reliever Woo-Suk Go, and prospects Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee.

Following the trade, team executive Peter Bendix spoke to the media. Per MLB Network's Craig Mish, Bendix does not see his club making their way to another postseason this year.

Miami has struggled mightily at the plate this season. Currently, they are ranked 24th in the league with a .223 batting average and just traded away a two-time American League batting champ.

The move is certainly a head-scratcher, leaving Miami without much hope. It might be a long season for the fans in Miami this year.

"Change in tone after the trade huh? No more positive word salad" - one fan posted.

"We're just a farming system for the whole league" - posted another fan.

"Has a team ever started tanking earlier in a szn" - posted another.

"A month into the season. Wow" - said another fan.

"Wow breaking news right here" - said another.

"Water is wet" - said another.

While Bendix's comment was harsh, at least he was honest. It takes a lot for someone to come out and deliver the disappointing news that fans need to hear.

Who did the Marlins get in return for Luis Arraez?

The Marlins got some interesting pieces after trading Luis Arraez to the Padres. Woo-Suk Go was recently demoted to Double-A by San Diego but will start at Triple-A for Miami.

Dillon Head is an exciting outfield prospect who San Diego selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He has played 21 games in Single-A this year and is hitting .237 with five doubles, two triples, and a home run.

Jakob Marsee is another outfield prospect that will take some time to develop. He was at the Double-A level in San Diego, hitting .177 with two home runs, but he has an excellent eye at the plate.

It will take a few years before fans see these two prospects out on the field at the big-league level. they are still developing, but could be promising players for the future.

