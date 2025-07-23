  • home icon
"Changed the trajectory of my life" - J.T. Realmuto's wife Lexi pens emotional message about "real man" in her world

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 23, 2025 00:07 GMT
Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two - Source: Getty

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and his wife, Lexi, have often credited their faith as one of the most important things in their lives. On Sunday, the couple organized "Faith and Baseball Night" at Citizens Bank Park, where they hosted loved ones and fans to talk about faith and celebrate with musicians.

The Phillies' official Instagram handle also posted about this.

"On Sunday, J.T. And Lexi Realmuto hosted friends, family, and fans at the ballpark for a special night of unity, inspiring conversation, and music as part of Faith and Baseball Night 🙏," the Phillies wrote.
Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Lexi dedicated a heartfelt message to her husband, J.T. Realmuto.

"No words will ever do justice to what this man has gone through with me," she wrote. "When I look at him, I hear the words 'a real man,' not because he provides financially or because he shows up for his kids, not because he works hard at his craft. Because he has sat in my emotions, took what other people have destroyed in me and sat in the restoration process to build something new."
"When I'm incredibly unlovable, he tells me how easy it is to love me. He truly dies to himself and his desires daily to honor me. He isn't perfect but his obedience to Christ and his devotion to me has changed the trajectory of my life👏," she added.
Screenshot of Lexi Realmuto's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ltrealmuto IG Stories)

When J.T. Realmuto and wife Lexi visited Guatemala for a good cause

In the winter, Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and his wife, Lexi, headed to Guatemala in collaboration with the International Justice Mission (IJM).

The couple featured in a video posted on Instagram by the IJM in late January.

"Diving deep into the heart of Guatemala 🇬🇹 Our incredible Team Freedom athletes and influencers had a chance to get close to our work by connecting with our IJM Guatemala staff and Survivor leaders and gaining insight into our collaboration with local governments and partners to protect women and children from violence," the post read.
IJM is an organization that works to combat human trafficking and other forms of exploitation of vulnerable individuals all over the world.

At the "Faith and Baseball Night" on Sunday, J.T. Realmuto was asked about his partnership with the organization. He said (via Philly Sports Network):

“I think just with having our kids and seeing how innocent they are and how fortunate our kids are to be in the situation they are. Not every kid is that lucky. So we’re passionate about that and trying to make a change in the world for that.”
Raghav Mehta

Edited by Parag Jain
bell-icon Manage notifications