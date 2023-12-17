Chelsea Freeman lights up social media with side-splitting meme featuring Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman

Shohei Ohtani has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, bringing an early Christmas present to the team, including Freddie Freeman. Recently his wife, Chelsea Freeman, shared a hilarious meme video on her IG stories. The reel shows Dodgers players Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman dancing with bobbleheads.

The video she reposted on her Instagram stories was originally posted by a fan page called 'Dodgers Nation.' The fan page creatively edited a dancing clip of someone else, adding bobbleheads of MLB stars Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman to the creative mix.

Chelsea Freeman reacted by quoting:

“This is too good”

In the meme video she shared, Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman were wearing LA Dodgers caps while dancing to a winning beat. The video was edited to make it look like the Dodger stars were originally there, complete with bobbleheads of the players dancing.

With Shohei Ohtani now part of the Dodgers, the team seems poised for good times ahead starting in 2024, thanks to his extraordinary contract. In this 10-year, $700 million deal, $68 million per year will be deferred until 2034.

Chelsea Freeman is eagerly anticipating the upcoming season and has expressed her excitement on Instagram for a few days. She shared photos featuring merchandise and some of the coolest stories related to the Dodgers' newest superstar.

Best starting hitting lineup for Freddie Freeman alongside Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts next season

With the signing of Shohei Ohtani, the LA Dodgers are making a strong statement that they are serious about winning this offseason and adding to their Fall Classic titles. After winning the World Series in the shortened 2020 season due to COVID, the team has faced challenges in clinching the NL pennant, with other divisional teams gaining momentum.

Now, the Dodgers can proudly claim to have the most intimidating hitting lineup for the upcoming season. The top three hitters will be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani.

