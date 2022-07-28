Chelsea Freeman shares an adorable throwback picture with Freddie Freeman from their wedding day

Chelsea Freeman, the better half of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, hopped on a popular Instagram trend. Instagram released an "Add Yours" Instagram Story sticker in November 2021, which is still gaining popularity.

Chelsea came across a sticker which prompted, "COUPLE, let's see those EARLY pics with each other." Mrs. Freeman scouted through her archive folder and chose a heartwarming image from her wedding day. She posted the nostalgic picture on her Instagram Story.

Chelsea Freeman with Freddie Freeman on their wedding day.

"Babies in our wedding pics. Almost 8 years ago." - Chelsea Freeman

In the picture, Freddie is seen passionately kissing Chelsea's cheek.

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman will celebrate their eighth weddding anniversary in November

Freddie posing for a family photo for Instagram

Chelsea Marie Goff and Freddie Freeman married in Miami, Florida, on November 22, 2014. The couple will have been married for eight years in November and are still going strong.

"With this ring I thee wed." - Chelsea Freeman

Chelsea and Freddie entered parenthood on September 16, 2016, with the birth of their son, Charlie. Little Charlie is growing up and plays Little League Baseball.

"Your newest Chicago Cub. 💙He doesn’t have a hat or a jersey yet, but he got his first hit." - Chelsea Freeman

In February 2021, the Freemans welcomed the arrival of their twins, Brandon and Maximus.

"Officially a family of five.💙" - Chelsea Freeman

On June 24, 2022, Freddie Freeman visited Truist Park and collected his 2021 Word Series ring in the presence of his wife and children. It was his first game against his former team, the Atlanta Braves, since signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was an emotional day for the Freemans.

"Daddy finally got his ring in front of our forever family… Thank you to the @braves organization and fans for an unforgettable day. It’s all." - Chelsea Freeman

Freddie recently attended the MLB 2022 All-Star Game red carpet event with his family of five. In a white double-breasted dress and hairdo inspired by Ariana Grande, Chelsea exuded elegance and sophistication. Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus all wore beige pants, a white shirt, and a navy blue jacket, while Freddie wore a black tuxedo.

"MLB All🌟Star Red Carpet 2022." - Chelsea Freeman

Chelsea and Freddie give MLB fans relationship goals with three cute children and a rock-solid marriage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far