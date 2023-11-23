Ever since the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani entered free agency, many have speculated about his 2024 destination, and in one such instance, an MLB Insider feels that the Chicago Cubs' chances of landing the 2023 AL MVP are related to another free agent, Josh Hader.

Insider Jon Morosi recently appeared on "Hot Stove" on the MLB Network to discuss the Josh Hader sweepstakes and how the Chicago Cubs can entice Shohei Ohtani with Hader on board:

"If you are the Cubs and if you believe you have got the makings of the World Series team this year, or if you believe that you gotta build out a club that Shohei Ohtani looks at and says, 'I wanna play at Wrigley Field,'" Morosi said.

"Signing Josh Hader can make the Cubs the World Series contender and certainly would improve your status in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes." [Time stamp: 0:54-1:16]

Other contenders for Josh Hader

Morosi also listed two clubs that he sees as frontrunners who can land the deal for Hader:

"I do expect Josh Hader to go elsewhere," Morosi said. "The Padres are just not gonna be able to play in that marketplace with where Josh Hader's salary is likely to go. I am looking at two teams that were part of baseball's final four who wants to upgrade their bullpen this offseason, the Rangers and the Phillies.

"Both had bullpen concerns in the last postseason and Hader could address a lot of those worries."

It remains to be seen how Hader's free agency turn out and whether he could land in a contending team for next season.

Shohei Ohtani adds one more feather to his resume

After missing out on the AL 2022 MVP to Aaron Judge's historic season, the two-way phenom has won his second AL MVP in 2023. Even though the Los Angeles Angels didn't qualify for the postseason, Ohtani's stats spoke volumes about his skills and why he has been the most sought-after player in free agency.

In 135 games as a designated hitter, he hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 26 doubles, eight triples, 20 stolen bases, 102 runs scored and 95 RBIs.

On the mound, Ohtani went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings in 23 starts.

