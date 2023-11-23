Josh Hader Free Agency Update: 2 teams emerging to be favorites to land star reliever, per insider

Former San Diego Padres reliever Josh Hader is set to enter free agency over the winter. Two teams have emerged as favorites to land him ahead of the next season.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Texas Rangers and the Phillies are the most likely to land him. The 29-year-old left-hander is coming off an impressive season and will likely be in high demand once he hits free agency.

Josh Hader was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB Draft and was traded to the Houston Astros a year later. After two years in the minor leagues in Houston, he joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015 and made his major league debut in 2017. He has since established himself as one of the best relievers in the league and is now a three-time NL Reliever of the Year, a fivetime All-Star and a NL saves leader.

While Hader's set of skills may attract a small crowd, as several teams are not looking for bullpen options, the aforementioned two teams are strong favorites in the race for his signature.

While the Rangers won the World Series and the Phillies had a good postseason run, both teams will look to bolster their bullpen. Hader would a good fit for both teams asa MLB insider Jon Morosi confirms that they are the frontrunners.

MLB insider believes signing Josh Hader could help Cubs' chances of siging Shohei Ohtani

In a recent episode of Hot Stove, MLB insider Jon Morosi also addded that the Chicago Cubs have the ideal staff to get the best out of a pitcher.

Signing Hader would also be a positive move that may influence Shohei Ohtani. The Cubs are in the running for this year's number one free agent and could make a statement by signing Hader.

