Chicago Cubs fans were excited when they learned the team was calling up prospect slugger Alexander Canario. However, he has yet to see the field after six games, or even take an at-bat.

When asked why Canario has yet to see the field, manager David Ross was blunt. He plans to play the guys who have been on the roster for the majority of the season, as the Cubs try to clinch a postseason spot.

Ross had nothing bad to say about Canario, but he does not think right now is the best time to try and find him at-bats. He will play when needed or the game gets out of hand, but not much after that.

Ross believes Canario being around a team that is trying to secure a playoff spot will be good for him. Ross thinks there is much to learn from a team in this position and wants to introduce Canario to a winning big-league environment.

Fans, however, weren't happy about it.

"Then why bring him up?!?! He could be at AAA still playing every day!!!" one fan posted.

"Ross will hold us back from making any noise in the playoffs," another fan posted.

Chicago Cubs fans were frustrated with David Ross' comments. They believe Alexander Canario could help the team right now. They are not asking him to be an everyday player but want to see him get a fair shot with his limited time.

Fans pointed out Jordan Wicks, who just made his debut over a week ago. They do not believe Ross' argument is valid in this case.

The Chicago Cubs are sitting in the driver's seat

The Chicago Cubs are in a great spot right now. They hold the second Wild card spot in the National League and have been clicking as of late. Players like Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki have been red-hot.

In the Wild Card standings, the Cubs hold a 3.5-game lead over the Miami Marlins and a four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are on the outside looking in.

The Cubs can throw a wrench in the Diamondbacks' hopes of making the postseason. The two teams play seven more times before the regular season comes to an end.

Chicago needs to take advantage of that and its two series with the Colorado Rockies. If it does, there is no question the Cubs will make the postseason out of the NL Wild Card.