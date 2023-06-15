Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is one guy you want to be teammates with. Before Chicago's Tuesday game, Stroman put a Nintendo Switch in the lockers of all his teammates.

Stroman said that a lot of his teammates are gamers. He also thinks the Nintendo Switch will help the team on their long flight to London. The Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals for a two-game series June 24-25.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(via Yesterday every Cubs player showed up to a Nintendo Switch waiting at their locker gifted to them by Marcus Stroman(via @MLBastian Yesterday every Cubs player showed up to a Nintendo Switch waiting at their locker gifted to them by Marcus Stroman(via @MLBastian) https://t.co/i1Svk2Ro05

The Nintendo Switch will surely help the players pass the time on the long flight. The question is, what video game will the team be playing? The world would love to see a Cubs' Mario Kart tournament.

Stroman has to be a favorite in the clubhouse after this. We're in an age where video games are huge with elite athletes. It allows them to stay competitive while they recover from their sport.

"Taking care of your circle," one fan tweeted.

"I'd like to imagine they all played Mario Kart together," another fan tweeted.

Baseball fans love the generosity of Marcus Stroman. After receiving the Nintendo Switch, the Chicago Cubs may have more gamers on their team.

We live in a different time now. Years ago, players would often gift their teammates jewelry or shoes. Now, it's video game systems.

Will Marcus Stroman remain with the Chicago Cubs after the trade deadline?

Many around baseball don't expect Marcus Stroman to remain a member of the Chicago Cubs after the trade deadline this season. He's eligible to be a free agent when the season is over.

The Cubs aren't in a postseason position right now. They are 30-37, fourth in the National League Central.

Stroman would be among the top starting pitchers on the market if the Cubs were to sell. Many teams around the league would come knocking, trying to acquire his talents.

One team that could use Stroman would be the Boston Red Sox. While they aren't contenders, they are hurting for starting pitchers. They just learned they would be without Chris Sale for months as he deals with a stress fracture in his shoulder.

Another team tied to Stroman is the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been red-hot this season. Adding Stroman would give their starting rotation much-needed depth to finish the year.

Seeing what the Cubs do at the trade deadline will be interesting. Will they be buyers or sellers?

