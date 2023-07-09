The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees are facing off in the rubber match of the final series before the break, and Cubs manager David Ross was ejected in the bottom of the first. It was one of the quickest ejections in baseball this season.

Ross was upset over what he believed to be a missed call and a perception that the home plate umpire was not in good form already. It was a quick ejection after very little arguing. At that point, Ross exited the dugout and got his money's worth.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “You got one goddamn game before you get a break and you’re that fuckin bad already?” “You got one goddamn game before you get a break and you’re that fuckin bad already?” https://t.co/LzqYMHPuAc

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Overheard on the broadcast, and likely by most fans in the first few rows, was Ross ripping into the umpire:

"You got one g*****n game before you get a break and you’re that f*****g bad already?"

Ross was pointing out that the umpires had just one more game before the All-Star break, so there was no excuse to be in such poor form. He implored them to be better, but will have to watch and see if they do get better from the clubhouse.

Ross has guided the Cubs to a 41-47 record in his fourth season as the club's manager.

Chicago Cubs earned their first win at Yankee Stadium

The Chicago Cubs play in the NL Central and the New York Yankees play in the AL East. That doesn't lead to too many opportunities to face off against each other. They've never met in the World Series, either.

That's why it took all the way until 2023 for the Cubs to earn their first victory over the Yanks on the road. The two haven't matched up very often, especially since interleague play is only getting common now.

The Chicago Cubs earned their first win at Yankee Stadium

The Cubs won thanks to a Yankees pitcher from the last couple of seasons, Jameson Taillon, reversing his poor form (a near 7.00 ERA) to hurl eight shutout innings with one hit allowed.

Poll : 0 votes